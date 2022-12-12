Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character "sen," meaning war, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Character meaning war (戦) picked as kanji of 2022

KYOTO

The kanji for sen (戦), meaning war or battle, was picked as the single most representative Chinese character corresponding to the social mood in Japan this year, a Kyoto-based organization said Monday.

The selection for the 28th annual poll run by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, based on votes cast by the general public, came as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other international conflicts dominate headlines.

The foundation received 223,700 answers. Sen had the highest number with 10,804. Second was yasu (安), meaning weak, in reference to the weak yen, which garnered 10,616 votes.

In Kyoto, chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori of Kiyomizu temple made the announcement by writing the character with a giant calligraphy brush on washi, or Japanese paper, 1.5 meters high and 1.3 meters wide, at the renowned location.

Last year, the kanji for kin, meaning gold or money, was picked after Japan had its best-ever haul of 27 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

Zelensky gets Man of The Year, Putin gets kanji of the year.

Don't they have a kanji for 'Special Miltary Operation'?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

