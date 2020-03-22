Cluster suspected at Oita medical center after 2 more virus cases confirmed

Crowds walk under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo on Sunday.

Oita Prefecture confirmed two new coronavirus infections at a medical center on Sunday, bringing the total at the facility to 14 and making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo news service said.

Two female nurses who work at the Oita Medical Center, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus although they showed only mild symptoms, Kyodo said.

The new cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical center, including nurses and doctors.

The southwestern prefecture is conducting virus tests for about 600 staff and patients who are or were hospitalised, Kyodo said, with the view that they may be linked to a cluster.

Japan has recorded 1,055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number passed the 1,000 milestone on Saturday.

The official national tally does not include the 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.

Kyodo also reported on Sunday that Osaka confirmed that a man in his 70s with coronavirus has died, the second death in the prefecture.

Meanwhile, life appeared to go on as normal Sunday across Japan as thousands of people flocked to parks to view cherry blossoms. In Tokyo, Ueno Park was popular although there were no cherry blossom viewing parties.

Cherry blossom viewing or hanami in Japanese is a beloved part of the Japanese social calendar, with friends, family and work colleagues gathering for picnics, often with copious amounts of alcohol, beneath the picturesque pink flowers.

But the Tokyo government has urged citizens to refrain from hanami parties given the crisis. Major cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled, ropes have been set up around the trees and signs reading "no parties allowed" have been posted.

