Cluster suspected at Oita medical center after 2 more virus cases confirmed

Oita Prefecture confirmed two new coronavirus infections at a medical center on Sunday, bringing the total at the facility to 14 and making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo news service said.
Two female nurses who work at the Oita Medical Center, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus although they showed only mild symptoms, Kyodo said.
The new cases follow 12 others confirmed at the medical center, including nurses and doctors.
The southwestern prefecture is conducting virus tests for about 600 staff and patients who are or were hospitalised, Kyodo said, with the view that they may be linked to a cluster.
Japan has recorded 1,055 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, up 40 from the previous day, according to public broadcaster NHK. The number passed the 1,000 milestone on Saturday.
The official national tally does not include the 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.
Kyodo also reported on Sunday that Osaka confirmed that a man in his 70s with coronavirus has died, the second death in the prefecture.
Meanwhile, life appeared to go on as normal Sunday across Japan as thousands of people flocked to parks to view cherry blossoms. In Tokyo, Ueno Park was popular although there were no cherry blossom viewing parties.
Cherry blossom viewing or hanami in Japanese is a beloved part of the Japanese social calendar, with friends, family and work colleagues gathering for picnics, often with copious amounts of alcohol, beneath the picturesque pink flowers.
But the Tokyo government has urged citizens to refrain from hanami parties given the crisis. Major cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled, ropes have been set up around the trees and signs reading "no parties allowed" have been posted.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
skotmanforyou
Japan is making the same mistake as Europe and the US. Life is going on like nothing is wrong and people ignore the danger of a possible 2nd wave. In a week we will pass the 2000 milestone and still people won't change their lifestyle
Yubaru
Cripes....are people here so ignorant to think that this pandemic is over? Why the crowd?
Just the other night a teenage girl, with 3 other members of her family, came back to Japan from Spain, was tested, the result was positive, but she left Narita before she got the results of her test, even though the authorities at Nartita told her to wait, boarded a place to Okinawa, and is now here.
(Okinawa authorities have refused to add her to the numbers of people here who tested positive, because, get this, she wasnt tested here.! This kind of ignorant thinking is going to be the death of us all! There is no information either about her flight or how many other people she has been in contact with!)
She flaunted the "urges" of Abe, and even though her family members tested positive, made the choice to ignore the warning and went from Narita to Haneda, boarded a plane and came back here, all the time, reportedly, without wearing any mask, and being asymptomatic.
She has been hospitalized here, which is another huge ?????? as others who have been in contact with those who have tested positive, have NOT been tested, and are allowed freedom of movement within the country.
The LACK of leadership and lack of restriction of movement is going to be the cause of an explosion of cases here in Japan!
PEOPLE WAKE UP!
Spitfire
WTF!
Complacency rules.
since1981
PEOPLE PLEASE STAY HOME UNTIL THIS THING ENDS OR IT WILL NEVER END!
How much intelligence does one need to understand this. Don’t blame the government when Japan explodes like China, South Korea, Iran, America, etc. Are you all not watching the news? Not checking the internet? Seriously now, come on, get with the program. Just because you homes are filled with toilet paper doesn’t mean you are immune to COVID19!!!!!
Serrano
Cripes....are people here so ignorant to think that this pandemic is over?
Yes.
Why the crowd?
The cherry blossoms are out in full bloom!
PEOPLE WAKE UP!
You can't expect this to happen. This is Japan. Look who they have elected to be their leaders.
Brandon
OH MY GOD. Unbelievable. With so much of warnings from WHO and messages going around in social media on all the precautions every responsible person must take to prevent the spread ... this is simply irresponsible behavior.
What is the govt doing? Why is this being allowed? Aren’t people aware of what’s going on in Europe?
Cherry blossom comes every year but pandemic is once every generation or decades ... so ignorant must be educated and people must act responsibly.
yoshisan88
I think Japanese believe that as long as they are wearing facial masks the virus cannot infect them.
Ah_so
This is shocking. Do you have a link to this story?
Yubaru
https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/-/549888
Yubaru
My bad, did not test positive! It seems the presumed her to be negative!
dbsaiya
The crowd is because Abe and the Japanese all think that they are special and have it under control. The lack of testing and the fudging of numbers like what Yubaru refers to are all data points that Abe and the government can proudly tout as Japan having everything under control.
kokontozai
However, crowded trains with workers are much more terrible. Many Japanese underestimate the virus because of not catching it even in such circumstance. I hope the number of infections will not surge.