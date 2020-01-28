Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, TV announcer Asami Miura voted most ideal bosses

10 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, 55, from the duo Utchan Nanchan and Nippon Television (NTV) announcer Asami Miura, 32, have been voted the most ideal bosses to work for, according to an annual survey by Japanese insurance company Meiji Yasuda Life.

Uchimura, half of the Japanese comedy duo Utchan Nanchan, and Miura both topped the list for the fourth straight year. Male comedian Kazlaser was voted second for the men, comedian-actor Osamu Shitara was third, while former Seattle Mariners slugger Ichiro came in at fourth. For the women, Yuki Amami was second, followed by comedian Asako Ito.

The survey asked new recruits to imagine which celebrity would be an ideal boss. The survey was conducted among male and female university graduates who are planning to enter the workforce this spring, and received responses from approximately 1,850 students.

Regarding the reasons people chose these two celebrities, the majority cited their “approachable” and “friendly” demeanor.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

10 Comments
Login to comment

It is telling that the only options on the survey were, by definition, people who aren't actually bosses.

The implication I suppose is that nobody in Japan would ever want to work for a boss who is actually a boss. Which, based on my limited experience working under bosses at Japanese companies, makes sense to me.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Sounds like these kids didn't learn that much at university.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

This may be the most meaningless and pointless surveys ever done. How do any of the survey respondents know these people well enough, to know whether they would be good bosses or not?

Famous people can seem very likable and personable while on camera but can be the exact opposite in private, even to the point of being complete jerks. Believe me, I have seen it.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

I vote the popular actresses Yui Hatano and Marica Hase as my most ideal bosses. They look very friendly, among other reasons

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Uchimura always keeps a smile on his face and just says harmless and inoffensive things. Those features are often seen among indecisive people. Being liked this kind of guy means that the people here don't want to bring a huge change to the society.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is pure fluff!

Some comedians and manzai pairs here are very intelligent folks, and if they want to pic a guy to work for, my choice would be Ota Hikari from Bakusho Mondai, THAT dude has got some serious smarts and would know how to run a company if he put his mind to it!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Fourth time running? Why do people love to vote for the same people year in year out. I guess the other candidates weren't "tested" enough...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Have the voters actually worked with them or just japanese ganokai vote ???.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Japanese entertainment industry runs on strict sempai-kohai lines. So do Japanese sports. I don't think I'd want a person from that environment as my boss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Can you imagine having the relentlessly single-minded Ichiro as your boss? Insanity...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Going to Karaoke in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

A Guide to Goshuin: Japanese Shrine and Temple Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Inami

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel