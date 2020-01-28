Comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, TV announcer Asami Miura voted most ideal bosses

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, 55, from the duo Utchan Nanchan and Nippon Television (NTV) announcer Asami Miura, 32, have been voted the most ideal bosses to work for, according to an annual survey by Japanese insurance company Meiji Yasuda Life.
Uchimura, half of the Japanese comedy duo Utchan Nanchan, and Miura both topped the list for the fourth straight year. Male comedian Kazlaser was voted second for the men, comedian-actor Osamu Shitara was third, while former Seattle Mariners slugger Ichiro came in at fourth. For the women, Yuki Amami was second, followed by comedian Asako Ito.
The survey asked new recruits to imagine which celebrity would be an ideal boss. The survey was conducted among male and female university graduates who are planning to enter the workforce this spring, and received responses from approximately 1,850 students.
Regarding the reasons people chose these two celebrities, the majority cited their “approachable” and “friendly” demeanor.© Japan Today
10 Comments
Login to comment
rainyday
It is telling that the only options on the survey were, by definition, people who aren't actually bosses.
The implication I suppose is that nobody in Japan would ever want to work for a boss who is actually a boss. Which, based on my limited experience working under bosses at Japanese companies, makes sense to me.
PerformingMonkey
Sounds like these kids didn't learn that much at university.
JenniSchiebel
This may be the most meaningless and pointless surveys ever done. How do any of the survey respondents know these people well enough, to know whether they would be good bosses or not?
Famous people can seem very likable and personable while on camera but can be the exact opposite in private, even to the point of being complete jerks. Believe me, I have seen it.
timeon
I vote the popular actresses Yui Hatano and Marica Hase as my most ideal bosses. They look very friendly, among other reasons
Hiroto Hasegawa
Uchimura always keeps a smile on his face and just says harmless and inoffensive things. Those features are often seen among indecisive people. Being liked this kind of guy means that the people here don't want to bring a huge change to the society.
Yubaru
This is pure fluff!
Some comedians and manzai pairs here are very intelligent folks, and if they want to pic a guy to work for, my choice would be Ota Hikari from Bakusho Mondai, THAT dude has got some serious smarts and would know how to run a company if he put his mind to it!
afewtoomany
Fourth time running? Why do people love to vote for the same people year in year out. I guess the other candidates weren't "tested" enough...
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Have the voters actually worked with them or just japanese ganokai vote ???.
kohakuebisu
The Japanese entertainment industry runs on strict sempai-kohai lines. So do Japanese sports. I don't think I'd want a person from that environment as my boss.
Arrrgh-Type
Can you imagine having the relentlessly single-minded Ichiro as your boss? Insanity...