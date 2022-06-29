Coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to 3,803; nationwide tally 23,346

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 3,803 new coronavirus cases, up 1,209 from Tuesday and up 1,474 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 50, up four from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 23,346. Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (2,222), Okinawa (1,709), Aichi (1,434), Kanagawa (1,263), Fukuoka (1,111), Saitama (1,025), Hyogo (939), Kumamoto (841), Chiba (794), Hokkaido (712), Hiroshima (480), Nagasaki (415), Kyoto (410), Shizuoka (402), Kagoshima (401), Miyazaki (365), Ehime (300), Saga (297), Gifu (287), Shimane (283), Mie (283), Aomori (274), Oita (265), Yamaguchi (228), Miyagi (224), Shiga (211), Okayama (204) and Ibaraki (199).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 17.

