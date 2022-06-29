Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to 3,803; nationwide tally 23,346

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 3,803 new coronavirus cases, up 1,209 from Tuesday and up 1,474 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is five, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 50, up four from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 23,346. Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (2,222), Okinawa (1,709), Aichi (1,434), Kanagawa (1,263), Fukuoka (1,111), Saitama (1,025), Hyogo (939), Kumamoto (841), Chiba (794), Hokkaido (712), Hiroshima (480), Nagasaki (415), Kyoto (410), Shizuoka (402), Kagoshima (401), Miyazaki (365), Ehime (300), Saga (297), Gifu (287), Shimane (283), Mie (283), Aomori (274), Oita (265), Yamaguchi (228), Miyagi (224), Shiga (211), Okayama (204) and Ibaraki (199).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 17.

3 Comments
High numbers again; and Japan underreports.

A new wave is coming soon, so this is far from over.

Stay masked, stay in.

Feel free to waltz around your neighborhood with no mask, but instead of eating in izakayas, do take-out. Same food.

Don’t live in fear, so protect yourself, and protect others.

How is this possible?!!!

Going up slightly again - completely as expected for a virus moving into endemic phase and in line with what we've seen elsewhere.

Just watching clips from Glastonbury on the TV - tens of thousands of people, all crowded together with no social distancing, most of them probably left-liberal leaning and no doubt among the most enthusiastic advocates of masks at the peak of the pandemic and not a single one of them wearing a mask! Yet here in Japan, the hottest ever June on record with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius and the majority still wearing their masks! Honestly, it is like a mental illness at this point!

Seriously, don't let in the foreigners, the masks will be off and it's game over. Look at the USA, Australia and NZ, it's pure chaos.

Seriously, don't let in the foreigners

LOL!!

As everybody knows Japanese are aseptic entities made of light incapable of spreading the COVID

