Expert panel discourages large gatherings, recommends reopening some schools

An expert panel guiding Japan's coronavirus response recommended on Thursday that schools in some regions could be reopened but that large gatherings and enclosed areas that could reignite the contagion should still be avoided.
The infectious disease experts made no reference to the Tokyo Olympics, set to start from July 24 but which have been cast into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of sporting events and qualifiers around the world.
The panel recommended that areas of Japan with low numbers of coronavirus cases can consider resuming classes and sporting events, and said that the increase in cases appeared to be slightly decreasing.
Shigeru Omi, a panel member and president of the Japan Community Healthcare Organization, said that in areas with little sign of the virus, re-opening schools and gradually returning to normal activities could be considered, though strict vigilance was needed.
"We are insisting on very strict criteria if organizers decide to hold big-scale events," Omi told a late-night news conference that spilled into Friday. "And if those criteria can't be met, the event should be postponed or cancelled as soon as something doesn't seem right."
Asked specifically about the Olympics, another member said the panel did not discuss them. "To prevent the spread of the virus - that's what we discussed," said Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
Japan has had 970 domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths excluding cases from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month, according to the latest tally from Kyodo News.
Most schools in Japan have been closed in March upon the government's request.
The governor of Hokkaido, the prefecture with the highest number of infections at more than 150, said his administration was scaling back its response to the outbreak, ending the emergency on Thursday to move to a new phase.
In Nagoya city, capital of hard-hit Aichi Prefecture, scores of elderly day care centers with thousands of users will reopen from Saturday after a two-week shutdown.
The city had requested the facilities close after a cluster of contagion cases had been linked to an elderly care centre.
Japan has closed about 90% of schools and cancelled many sporting events, but has refrained from putting firm restrictions on travel, businesses and restaurants, and social distancing has not caught on as a recommended safeguard.
"Is the school closure good, or something meaningless? At the moment we don't have the scientific data to be sure," Hokkaido University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, another panel member, said.
With the outbreak taking a heavy toll on the economy, the government is working on a stimulus package, likely to be compiled in April, that could be worth more than $276 billion.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Burning Bush
There never was a massive hidden outbreak in Japan. The doomsayers were wrong.
Akie
Japan still has some real experts. Good recommendations save time and lives, bad recommendations waste time and lives.
macv
I am not comfortable having out 3 kids return to public schools in April. Why don't we have distance and online learning in Japan? I thought the Ministry of Education controls all facets of education except maybe for private int'l schools. So we called them and they know nothing about distance learning only said each school does or does not do it themselves. We called some schools and were told no elementary or Jr high schools have distanced learning options - only some high schools do - but there is no list or database on which do. I find this absurd. If any JT readers know anything please educate us.
Akie
macv, your complaint is received. It is strange that no one even learned about distance learning. This is 21st century.
Ah_so
The virus has temporarily receeded, no doubt partly because of the decision to close schools and the general sense of crisis it created. The virus will return, however.
Akie
Ah_so, unfortunately, human and virus are all mother's children, no one is more special than others.
Paul Laimal-Convoy
"Japan has closed about 90% of state-run Junior High and High schools and cancelled many sporting events, but has refrained from putting firm restrictions on daycare centers/preschool, kindergarten, private schools, travel, businesses and restaurants, and social distancing has not caught on as a recommended safeguard."
Fixed it for you.
memoryfix
Congratulations to Japan and Japanese people! Both in acting properly in cleanliness and in keeping a happy disposition. I am so happy to be here.
Tora
Meanwhile, much of the rest of the world is in lockdown and is testing, testing, testing, for a reason.
Listen to this new BBC Podcast to see why it is absolutely necessary to test and isolate, and why the only way to contain this is full lockdown. Testing can be carried out very easily, widely, and at very low cost. I was wondering how poorer countries were able to develop and initiative regimes it at such a rate.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csythj
The main issue is that Japan, with its highly engrained and stubborn bureaucracy, is unable to accept change easily. Nobody wants to take the initiative to challenge it when it's out of control.
Bububu4
There have been 30-40 new cases reported every day for the past two weeks. How is that a slight decrease in new cases? This statement reads much more like advice from a panel of bureaucrats or politicians than it does a panel of health experts. I’d feel much more comfortable with their recommendations if Japan had a comprehensive testing regime.