Court orders Tokyo Medical University to pay damages over rigged exams

A Japanese court on Friday ordered Tokyo Medical University to pay damages totaling around 18.26 million yen to 27 women who claimed the school rigged its entrance exams in favor of male candidates, depriving them of admission.

In the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court, a total of 28 women sought a total of 152.33 million yen in damages against the university, saying the gender-based discrimination in entrance exams that came to light in 2018 was illegal.

The university admitted in 2018 that it had been marking down exam scores since at least 2006 to curb female enrollment and those of men who had failed the exam previously.

The improper action was aimed at preventing a shortage of doctors at affiliated hospitals in the belief that women tend to resign or take long periods of leave after getting married or giving birth.

The university manipulated the exam scores "based on gender, which cannot be changed by people's own efforts or will," Presiding Judge Kyoko Hiraki said in handing down the ruling. "It is not a fair and appropriate way."

If the plaintiffs had been aware that the results would be tampered with, they would not have taken the exam, Hiraki also said. "This violated the freedom of choosing a university and constituted an unlawful act."

As for the one plaintiff whose claim was rejected, the court said it was unable to confirm whether she had really taken the exam.

After the discriminatory action was revealed, a government probe into 81 universities with medical faculties showed that another nine schools had conducted similar manipulations of exam scores, opening the door to a series of lawsuits by former candidates.

In May, the district court ordered Juntendo University to pay around 8.05 million yen in damages to 13 women for suffering emotional distress as a result of the university's gender-based discrimination.

In a separate lawsuit filed by the Consumers Organization of Japan on behalf of candidates who were not accepted to Tokyo Medical University, a settlement was reached in July 2021, where the university agreed to return entrance exam fees and other expenses to around 560 former candidates.

