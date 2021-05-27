Court rules restrictions on transgender official's use of women's toilet legal

A Japanese court ruled Thursday that it was legal for the trade ministry to impose restrictions on a transgender official's use of women's restrooms, in a case in which she was seeking to freely use the washroom of her choice.
Overturning a lower court decision that ruled in favor of the plaintiff, the Tokyo High Court said that limits on which restrooms the official can use could not be considered "unreasonable" as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "sufficiently took into consideration" her concerns. The official was born male and has been living life as a woman.
However, the high court did order the government to pay damages of 110,000 yen ($1,000) to the official, citing a superior's remark that she should "return to being a man," upholding the lower court's recognition of the remark as illegal.
In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Junichi Kitazawa said while the law protects the rights of people who want to live based on their gender identity, the ministry is responsible for creating a good working environment for all employees.
"Restrictions on the use of restrooms are a decision to fulfill that responsibility and it cannot be said that the ministry overstepped its discretion," Kitazawa said.
The official was medically diagnosed with gender dysphoria after she started work at the ministry. She began wearing women's clothes at work after explaining her gender identity to her colleagues in 2010.
But she was told to use the women's restrooms on a different floor away from her department because some colleagues were reluctant to use the same toilet booths, according to the ruling. Booths located in the upper and lower floors of her department were also barred.
The court noted that the ministry made adjustments in a situation that had no specific rules or precedents and the plaintiff had agreed to the restrictions. It said it did not see any changes that warrant a removal of the restrictions.
The plaintiff, who is in her 50s, plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.
"It was a foregone conclusion. I am surprised that the court would hand down this kind of ruling now," the plaintiff said at a press conference after the ruling, using the Japanese idiom "overturning the table" to describe the reversal.
Her lawyer Toshimasa Yamashita said the ruling was "sloppy" and comes at a time when discussions on protecting the rights of sexual minorities are moving forward in the country.
Yamashita called for the "right decision" in the case, noting how the lower court had made a good decision in light of the plaintiff's situation and developments around the world.
The Tokyo District Court in December 2019 ruled it illegal for her workplace to limit her use of the women's toilets, saying "the right to live life based on one's gender identity is an important legal interest, and that placing constraints on that is unjustifiable."
The lower court ordered the government to pay a total of 1.32 million yen in damages.
It was the first court ruling in favor of a plaintiff suffering from workplace discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity, according to her lawyers.
The ministry does not restrict toilet choice for those who have changed their gender on the census register. However, a prerequisite for such a change is undergoing sex change surgery, which the official did not undergo due to health reasons.
In 2013, the official asked the National Personnel Authority, which protects the interests of government officials, to resolve the situation but her request was rejected. She filed the lawsuit in 2015.
The trade ministry said it will scrutinize Thursday's ruling and respond after discussions with related government agencies.© KYODO
Jonathan Prin
Makes no sense.
Penis or not penis ? (Shortcut to saying he has kept some apparently).
samuraivunyl
Why is the article referring to this person as 'her'.? If the person has male chromosomes, then he is still male. You can buy a Nissan march and put a Ferrari body kit on it. Its still a Nissan march.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
It’s a case of a man going into a woman’s toilet. He shouldn’t be in there.
HoldingYouAccountable
If you have a Penis you use the mens toilet. If you have a Vagina you use the womens toilet. No matter what you tell yourself, boys have a penis, girls have a vagina. Just watch the movie Kintergarden Cop! A little boy in the movie educates the world! If you change the rules you are going to get men who like little girls going into the womens toilet. I don't want to have to pur the smack down on perverts!
Styopka
Nice to see that fascism is alive and well in the JT comments section..... :/sarcasm
Darius
I really do not agree with a man calling himself a woman, but that is normal these days.
Cricky
So if you mentally, emotionally are a female, but due to having the outward appearance of a male, you should feel shame because you are wired differently?, that’s not your fault and nothing to feel any embarrassment about. As for deviant behavior 99% of deviants are heterosexual males. So that’s not even an issue, just small minded fear induced stupidity. Women’s toilets are cubicles anyway. So if anything when I pee and the man next to me leans to see my parts, think that is more uncomfortable in the workplace. We are all different and that’s a good thing. Legal bigotry is not a way forward.
BertieWooster
Shouldn't people be encouraged to face reality? Why do we all have to go into agreement with the fantasy of a man who "identifies" as a woman?
girl_in_tokyo
samuraivunylToday 06:57 am JST
Transwomen have every right to use female pronouns. You should take note of the court's ruling that purposefully misgendering someone is harassment, and you can be fined.
jiji Xx
I'm a man who habitually wears dresses and etc, it's just the way I live, the way I'm comfortable. I own a willy and have no desire whatsoever to swap it for anything else.... I therefore use men's toilets (get a few double-takes, a few men who check the signs, thinking they've entered the wrong place LOL). I don't identify as a woman, I identify as me, simple as that. my view is that penises belong in 'the gents', vaginas in 'the ladies'. if I can be comfortable using the men's, i.e. comfortable with myself, don't see why others find it problematic. my experience is that by being comfortable with myself, others are comfortable with me, in any and all situations. of course, being comfortable with oneself takes time, and effort..... a lot of both.
girl_in_tokyo
foreignbrotherhoodarmyToday 07:01 am JST
It is the case of a transgender woman using the restroom of the gender she identifies with. She belongs in there just as much as any woman.
girl_in_tokyo
HoldingYouAccountableToday 07:04 am JST
Not every man has a penis, and not every woman has a vulva. Transgender people have every right to use the toilet of the gender they identify with - transmen are men; transwomen are women.
You got your education on gender dysphoria from an 8-year old actor in a movie from the 1980's?
I would suggest that your education is insufficienct in this area. May I suggest this site from the American Psychiatric Association, for accurate, up-to-date medical information?
https://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/gender-dysphoria
Are you THREATENING to ATTACK transwomen?
Mod, I think that is quite enough from this poster.
girl_in_tokyo
DariusToday 07:09 am JST
It is perfectly normal. And you don't have to approve - you just have to be respectful and polite.
joey stalin
The whole point of having segregated toilets is to protect women.
girl_in_tokyo
BertieWoosterToday 07:20 am JST
It seems you are in need of an education on this issue: https://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/gender-dysphoria
Meiyouwenti
Maybe the official should carry a portable toilet.