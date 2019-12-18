Crane topples over onto cars, killing 1, injuring 6 in Miyagi Pref

A crane is seen after it toppled over onto a row of cars at a construction site in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

A large crane toppled over onto a row of seven parked vehicles at a construction site in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, killing one man and injuring six others.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. at the construction site for a new Sunday Co home center chain store. A man in his 40s who was at the wheel of a station wagon was killed, while six others, ranging in age from their 20s to 50s, were injured in the other vehicles, Fuji TV reported. All six were taken to hospital, police said.

Police said the dead man and the injured men were construction workers who had just arrived at the site and were still in their vehicles when the crane, which had already begun operating, fell sideways onto them. Police said they are questioning the crane driver about how it toppled over.

© Japan Today