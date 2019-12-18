Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A crane is seen after it toppled over onto a row of cars at a construction site in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Crane topples over onto cars, killing 1, injuring 6 in Miyagi Pref

MIYAGI

A large crane toppled over onto a row of seven parked vehicles at a construction site in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, killing one man and injuring six others.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. at the construction site for a new Sunday Co home center chain store. A man in his 40s who was at the wheel of a station wagon was killed, while six others, ranging in age from their 20s to 50s, were injured in the other vehicles, Fuji TV reported. All six were taken to hospital, police said.

Police said the dead man and the injured men were construction workers who had just arrived at the site and were still in their vehicles when the crane, which had already begun operating, fell sideways onto them. Police said they are questioning the crane driver about how it toppled over.

Operator error, it's a simple matter of physics.

Looking the crane's boom, it is almost at 12 o'clock, meaning the weight distribution must still have been fairly longitudinal. I wonder if one of the left side outriggers failed, or were set on an infirm or uneven surface.

Sad tragic accident which probably could have been avoided.

