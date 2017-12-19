Crowds flock to see baby panda on first day

Hundreds of fans flocked to a Tokyo zoo Tuesday for the first public viewing of baby panda Xiang Xiang, after winning a lucky lottery ticket that a quarter of a million applied for.
Long queues formed outside the zoo as fans -- many wearing panda cub hats or gloves -- waited patiently for a brief glimpse of Xiang Xiang, whose name is derived from the Chinese character for "fragrance."
Such was the demand to see the hot new attraction that the zoo held a lottery and only those lucky enough to win the coveted golden ticket gained access to the panda enclosure.
Nearly 250,000 people applied to see Xiang Xiang and the zoo will limit the maximum number of visitors to 2,000 a day until the end of January to reduce stress on the animals.
Inside, Xiang Xiang rolled around in her pen, munching on bamboo and scrambling up trees while her mother watched laconically.
To spare the pandas from overexposure, visitors were alloted only a few minutes to watch them in action before being moved on by a strict team of timekeepers.
But this did not dampen the enthusiasm of the fortunate fans who got to see Xiang Xiang on her first day on public display.
"Oh how cute," cooed university student Haruna Yamada, 21, dressed for the part with fluffy panda ears and matching panda accessories -- earrings, necklaces and rings.
"I've been a fan of pandas since high school. They are my favourite animal," enthused Yamada, pleased to see that Xiang Xiang was "really active, moving around".
Eriko Mihara, 35, had dressed her one-year-old baby in a panda jacket for the occasion.
"She was really active, eating bamboo and rolling around. We are very happy to see her. She was fluffy and cute," said Mihara.
Another fan, 70-year-old retiree Osamu Saito, joked: "She is cuter than my grandchild. Just joking! But I can say she is as cute as my grandchild. She is really fluffy and white. Oh, she is adorable."
"I was really lucky. Never thought I get the ticket," he added.
Japanese media were no less obsessed with Xiang Xiang's first day, with television channels broadcasting live images of the panda and the crowds.
Images of Xiang Xiang were plastered over the front pages.
Merchandising shops were also cashing in on the craze, with panda goods flying off the shelves.
A particularly popular toy was a stuffed version of Xiang Xiang as a newborn that was popular with old and young alike despite an uncanny resemblance to a pink rat.
For avid panda fans who miss out, the zoo will offer a year-long live stream of Xiang Xiang's daily life starting from Tuesday.
Mum Shin Shin, who mated with Ri Ri in February, had previously given birth in 2012 –- the zoo's first panda delivery in 24 years -- only for the cub to die from pneumonia six days later.
Zookeepers have since given the adult pandas some private space in a bid to create an environment for the bashful creatures to mate successfully -- a notoriously difficult process.
Until recently considered an endangered species, it is estimated that around 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild, in three provinces in central China.© 2017 AFP
Goodlucktoyou
Quarter of a million Japanese are fans of a baby panda?
Educator60
“Quarter of a million Japanese are fans of a baby panda?”
That’s just the one who applied to visit. I know lots who would love to see Xiang Xiang in person but can’t make the trip to Tokyo.
As I’ve mentioned before I’m opposed to zoos and have never visited one. But all reason flies out the window when it come to videos of pandas, especially the babies. I’m afraid to check out the livestream for fear I’ll become addicted and not get any work done.
Cricky
Ever think they might want to be extinct, forcing them to reproduce when actually their time is over. Met many fans of this and that and 1 year latter they are fans of that and this. I would suggest 250,000 Disney Passport holders.
Goodlucktoyou
there are a few good ones like Austrialia zoo, where you can experience nature-like environments. It is great for kids to understand nature’s wonder.
Kniknaknokkaer
Has anyone been to Fuji Safari Parku or Tama Zoo? If so, what are they like please? I dislike the city zoos I've been to in this country but the children like to see the animals.
cucashopboy
I've been to Tama zoo and it's well worth a visit. There is much more space for the animals (and the humans!) and greenery than Ueno zoo, which I find an utterly depressing place. Because of the size (and hilliness) of Tama zoo it can be quite a gruelling day if you have small children with pushchairs. Kasai Rinkai Koen is also a good day out.
ClippetyClop
@kniknak I've visited Fuji Safari Park. Went in mid summer, was baking hot and everything was asleep. Think I saw a pheasant on the way out.
Educator60
Goodlucktoyou,
I probably should have said that in general I’m opposed to zoos. I do realize some are better than others and some do some good work for conservation etc. But they e never been where I’ve lived. There was no zoo in my hometown but once when still very young, visiting my aunt and uncle in the big city, they offered to take me to the zoo. I refused and even burst into tears at the thought of animals cooped up and not free to roam. Aunt and uncle were dumbfounded. In the 1950s I think there was not much criticism of zoos.
But I can watch the same Xiang Xiang videos over and over. I don’t claim to always being logical, ha ha.
drlucifer
Are panda of the bear family but why are people so crazy with the panda but not the bear, I don't understand.
FizzBit
I agree. Bears are my favorite animals. Wouldn't mind dying fighting one (claws or jaws) of one either. Pandas, not so much. Lazy vegetarians that can't screw enough to save it'a own species.
drlucifer
It is amazing how so many people are easily influenced by the media.
Luddite
I do not get this panda obsession.
pacint
Personally, I think the Red or Lesser Panda is cuter than the Great Panda.
Goodlucktoyou
where i live in Kansai, people hunt bears. their meat is fatty, so good for winter and costs about 10000 yen. i love all animals, so I'm shocked. i played with a pet bear a while ago. love em.