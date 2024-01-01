Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait for their turn to pray on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Monday morning. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Crowds flock to shrines across Japan to celebrate New Year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Hundreds of thousands of people visited shrines across Japan to welcome the new year on Monday. It was the first time since 2019 that no COVID restrictions were in place since the Japanese government downgraded the pandemic’s status to the same as the flu last May.

Sensoji and Meii shrines in Tokyo were packed with Japanese and foreign visitors from early morning in a practice known as hatsumode. The shrines remained open all day from midnight Sunday.

Hatsumode is the first visit to a shrine or temple during the first few days of January, where family and relatives pray together for a fortunate year ahead. Some of the most popular shrines and temples organize festivities with stalls that sell food, omikuji (fortune-telling strips of paper for drawing) and lucky charms to wish for safety, prosperity of descendants, good exam results, love and wealth.

Solaseed Air operated a special New Year's Day flight, showing passengers the first sunrise above Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog