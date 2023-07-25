Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID

Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The crown princess had a fever on Monday evening, and her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed, while her husband, Crown Prince Fumihito, and their children, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito, tested negative, the agency said.

The crown princess will cancel her attendance at ceremonies through Sunday, the agency said.

She was scheduled to attend a national blood donation promotion ceremony in Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday, the Florence Nightingale Medal awarding ceremony in Tokyo on Thursday, as well as a ceremony for the national cultural festival for senior high schools from Saturday to Sunday in Kagoshima Prefecture, the agency said.

© KYODO