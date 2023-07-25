Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Crown Princess Kiko Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS
national

Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID

4 Comments
TOKYO

Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The crown princess had a fever on Monday evening, and her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed, while her husband, Crown Prince Fumihito, and their children, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito, tested negative, the agency said.

The crown princess will cancel her attendance at ceremonies through Sunday, the agency said.

She was scheduled to attend a national blood donation promotion ceremony in Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday, the Florence Nightingale Medal awarding ceremony in Tokyo on Thursday, as well as a ceremony for the national cultural festival for senior high schools from Saturday to Sunday in Kagoshima Prefecture, the agency said.

Never mind my dear lady, it’s only like a cold now and as you’re not very old or obese there is little to concern you

Get well soon.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

I wish the press would provide additional trivial reports on Crown Princess Kiko’s health throughout the year. Or perhaps I don’t. It’s rather unnecessary, isn’t it?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Just quick fact about coronavirus, covid can infect any human, virus doesn't care about social status and nationality.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

“it’s only like a cold now.” Except that a cold doesn’t have the risk of giving you Long Covid. Down vote all you want, it’s true.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Despite probably the sixth booster shot, finally catched COVID for first time after 3 years.

I‘m with her in my thoughts…

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@ffs. Wanker. Still have to get your 'its only a cold in' comment in, don't you. Still wrong. Still as false as you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

