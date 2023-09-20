Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, second left, and Crown Princess Kiko, third left, receive flowers from Vietnamese women after landing in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday. Photo: An Van Dang/VNA via AP
national

Crown prince visits Vietnam to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

By HAU DINH and MARI YAMAGUCHI
HANOI

Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and Crown Princess Kiko, arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday for a five-day visit marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as Tokyo pushes to deepen ties with Southeast Asia and other developing and emerging nations to tackle regional and global challenges.

Akishino, at a news conference last week, stressed the importance of deepening relations between Japan and Vietnam, noting their long history of cultural and economic exchanges dating back to the 16th century.

“Japan and Vietnam have a very close relationship,” Akishino said. “I hope we can contribute as part of an effort to promote friendly relations between the two countries.” He said it is particularly important for younger people to develop mutual understanding and respect for each other’s cultures through exchanges.

During the Sept 20-25 trip, Akishino and Kiko are visiting Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, where they will see the mausoleum of Vietnam's first president, Ho Chi Minh, and join anniversary events, including attending a new opera, before traveling to Hoi An in central Vietnam.

Akishino said he is especially looking forward to his first visit to Hoi An, an old port city that was home to a “Japantown” for Japanese traders in the first half of the 1600s. He will also visit the nearby My Son Sanctuary, an archeological site with spiritual origins in Indian Hinduism.

The trip is Akishino’s third to Vietnam after earlier visits in 1999 and 2012.

Akishino, who specializes in the study of chickens, noted there are wild breeds of chickens in various stages of domestication in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, and their presence, along with giant catfish that live in the Mekong River, are part of the reason he is attracted to the region.

The couple’s visit comes three months after Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako visited Indonesia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as ASEAN and Japan mark 50 years of friendship. Japan is Indonesia’s largest provider of official development assistance, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
noting their long history of cultural and economic exchanges dating back to the 16th century.

More economic exchanges with Japan in the future by sending more Vietnamese trainee, cheap labor that Japan could get since Japan claimed those trainee is in training.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's a very beneficial relationship for Japan given the demographics. But I don't know why Vietnam would see it the same way, given Vietnamese interns would be simply be used as cheap labor and future tax revenue generator for Japan.

IMHO, if Japan wanted to help for a win/win situation it would encourage Vietnam to become a democracy, so there would be more FDI in Vietnam, which in turns keep 'young' working age people in Vietnam and generate tax revenue for 'poor, developing' Vietnam.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

