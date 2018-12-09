Crown princess, on 55th birthday, says she is 'insecure' but vows to do her best as empress

Crown Princess Masako on Sunday pledged to do her best despite feeling 'insecure' about becoming empress in mere months, in a candid statement released on her 55th birthday.
Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019 -- the first abdication in the Japanese imperial family in more than two centuries.
His eldest son and Masako's husband Naruhito will ascend to the throne the next day.
"Even though I feel insecure about how helpful I will be when I think about the days ahead... I want to devote myself to the happiness of the people so I will make an effort to that end," said the crown princess.
The Harvard- and Oxford-educated Masako left a promising career as a diplomat to marry into the imperial family in 1993.
She gave birth to Princess Aiko in 2001 but continued to face pressure to produce a son as only male heirs can take the throne under Japanese law.
The pressure eased in 2006, however, when her sister-in-law gave birth to Prince Hisahito, now 12.
She has made few public appearance since 2003 and has struggled with adjustment disorder.
In her birthday statement, Masako revealed she was recuperating from a stress-induced illness ahead of the imperial succession.
"I am delighted at the fact that I can perform more duties than before as I have tried to improve my physical condition," she said.
But her doctors warned in a separate statement that it is important for the crown princess to continue treatment as she remains vulnerable to fatigue, especially after a large ceremony or successive duties.© 2018 AFP
Sid
I wish they'd give more precise information about Masako's condition. Is it something like fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue syndrome? I know we need to respect someone's privacy, but it might encourage other people with whatever condition she has if they know that someone so high profile is also suffering.
Brian Wheway
I wish her all of the best, as she has a lot of important duties to full fill in the up and coming moths, years that are ahead of her.
Cricky
She is incredibly smart, but trapped. The day to day life is controlled by the IHA, just to see her parents takes a month or TWO. I know other people's lives are not so easy, her life is planned, rest of us have choice, she doesn't.
Osaka_Doug
I feel Cricky's comments are spot on. My guess is Masako is probably feeling bullied by the IHA staff -- and suffering from depression and anxiety after going through both Harvard and Oxford! More than anyone, Prince Naruhito must helping her a lot as much as he can. I hope with the new roles she has, she will feel better and be able to take more control. I look forward to seeing both in their new roles in May.
Yubaru
Even the poor dog looks stressed out
Lizz
I don't know but according to the NHK article accompanying her statement the physical breakdown didn't really come into full force until two years after Aiko was born. And her first foreign trip in 11 years, to the Netherlands, seemed to have a major healing effect. So whatever the root cause becoming Empress will at least be a welcome reprieve from the noxious combination of child rearing and imperial duties.
GyGene
Sid, I've had fibromyalgia many years, and whew, if she has it, I and other sufferers understand! It is a crazy mess, this fibromyalgia. Inexplicable. I wish her well in these new duties, and think she will be an excellent representative for Japan.
coskuri
They just need to project her hologram at ceremonies.
socrateos
I do not think "insecure" is a proper translation of "kokoromotonai" in this case. It is more like simply: "I am not sure how much I can be helpful..."
Here is the section of her comment.
”私がどれ程のお役に立てますのか心許ない気持ちも致しますが、これまで両陛下のなさりようをお側で拝見させていただくことができました幸せを心の糧としながら、これからも両陛下のお導きを仰ぎつつ、少しでも皇太子殿下のお力になれますよう、そして国民の幸せのために力を尽くしていくことができますよう、研鑽を積みながら努めてまいりたいと思っております。”
B.l. Sharma
Happy birthday greetings to Crown Princess Masako. Remove all thoughts, feelings of stress and insecurity out of your mind. Always feel fresh and happy Never allow negative thoughts to cloud your thinking.
mtuffizi
wish her the best! she and her husband went thru a hard journey, may it be easier in the future.
bearandrodent
Her mother in law, the current empress, went through this when she married the emperor. Masako underestimated the bullying and relentlessness of the IHA.
socrateos
It is a good to know that she is more and more active lately and showing willingness to "help the prince for the sake of happiness of the people, under the continued guidance of the Emperor and Empress."
TrevorPeace
I can only say that I sincerely believe the stress imparted on her by the IHA is a lot worse than what she endured at Harvard and Oxford. And I wish her a very happy 55th.
sensei258
Why is she the one facing pressure to produce a son, when it's a well-known fact that the father's genes determine the sex of the baby.