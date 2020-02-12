Cruise ship virus cases jump to 175, including quarantine officer

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan as well as one quarantine officer, bringing the total to 175, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Yokohama on Feb 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.
About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.
The ministry said tests are being conducted for others who are deemed to need them and it will announce the results later.
The UK-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the world's largest cruise lines and a unit of Carnival Corp.
The government was considering allowing elderly and those with chronic illnesses to disembark before the Feb. 19 target date for ending the quarantine, some media reported, but added it would take time to figure out where they could be sent.
As of last week, about 80% of the passengers were aged 60 or over, with 215 in their 80s and 11 in the 90s, the English-language Japan Times newspaper reported.
Kyodo news agency, citing the health ministry, said that of the 39 cases, 10 were crew, 10 were Japanese nationals and the others were from 11 countries including the United States and China. Four were in serious condition, media said, quoting Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
20 Comments
Login to comment
Yrral
They bringing them too Tokyo, they have an American from that ship, quarantine in Tokyo
Jeff Ko
I'm beyond disbelief. How can they be this incompetent? This isn't quarantine - this is an imprisonment. Something like this happening in China, I get it. But in Japan? Wow...
nandakandamanda
They chose 492 'likely' candidates for testing. Of these, 174 have turned out positives, correct?
zettaiEngineer
The ship's ventilation system could circulate virus containing aerosols since it isn't hospital grade. The quarantine protects against spread to state side, not within the ship.
Do the hustle
So much for their quarantine procedures. It’s more like putting kids in the same bed so they all get sick.
fillmore2
They need to test everyone now or let other nations take their people out of this death trap ASAP
Yubaru
How about sending them back to sea? It is an option as well? The government refused another cruise ship from docking here in Okinawa, and I for one am perfectly happy with THAT decision!
Stock them up with food and medicines, and send them back out to sea until it burns itself out!
fillmore2
if Japanese government don't want them here, they need to let the nations take back their citizens, this is getting out of hand
quercetum
They won’t test them all and so they won’t know the actual numbers infected. So even if you’re not infected you get to wait to be infected. And there are testing kits but they’re not going to use them. Go figure.
There is little confidence in Japan’s decision making. All answers are to stay calm and stay put and wait for death.
marcelito
With the virus airborne and circulating in the ship,s ventilation system its a matter of time before pretty much everyone on the ship is infected. People need to be transferred and quarantined on land at suitable facility . Now weather Japan has the capacity & willingness to do that is the question. Guess nobody up high wants to make any hard decision in order to avoid possible responsibility down the road....the usual Japanese way. As others mentioned, interestingly HK and the Europeans managed to deal with similar cruise ship situations more swiftly. TIJ, guess we will find out which approach was more appropriate soon enough. One really feels for the passengers and crew though...must be tough.
Yrral
They are taken to Tokyo area hospital
Fighto!
How many doctors and other medical staff are you proposing be sent on with them to administer those medicines? Maybe just let them - a few hundred people in their 80s-90s are on there remember - drift at sea until death by pneumonia? Only inhumane nations would think of doing that.
Test them all and quarantine them on shore.
tamanegi
Many have criticized China for it's likely underreporting of the facts and figures surrounding the coronavirus outbreak but I get the feeling that Japan is not much different at times.
I wonder how the hospitals in five prefectures treating the diagnosed cases from the Diamond Princess are coping. Many patients are from other countries without Japanese language skills and have been separated from spouses and family still on board the ship and without any family or friends in Japan.
I trust the Japanese medical system to treat all patients with the utmost of care and kindness but would still like to hear more about their predicament.
BTW does the expression "go pear shaped" also mean "to be torn" in Japanese?
klausdorth
Quarantine off that ship would be the best option.
But do Japanese (government) officials want to put up with this burden?
I got my doubts, even more since there are no decision makers here.
Jeff Ko
You do know that some 60% of the passengers are the Japanese nationals, right? Are you saying that Japanese Gov't should give up trying to protect its citizens?
Yrral
This ship is toast, they will rename the ship, try to make stigma of this ship go away
Do the hustle
Um, they have quarantined the ship. They haven’t quarantined the people in the ship though. That’s is why nearly 150 of them have caught the virus. The incubation time is two weeks. Most people have caught the virus well after that time, meaning the interaction of people onboard is causing the spread. The point about the virus being airborne is yet to be proven.
kwatt
Japan has bad shortages of number of quarantine places, coronavirus examiners and reagents to incubate,,,etc. 3,700 people are tooooo many for Japan to take good care of them. US better send 428 Americans back home for quarantine, UK better send 70 British back home, other countries better get them back to their own countries. This seems the best way for all.
gogogo
They all have been exposed and are slowly infected each other, unless you want to keep them all there forever on the ship just treat them as such
Yrral
Kwatt, they have an American from this ship in a Tokyo hospital , the ship has to dump sewage into Yokohama Bay