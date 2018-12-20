Customer berates convenience store staff after misunderstanding about cigarettes

In Japan, there’s an iron-clad rule of business that says Okyaku-sama ha kami-sama desu, or “The customer is god.” But while it’s an admirable attitude for businesses to adopt in striving to always provide the best possible service, shop clerks unfortunately sometimes find themselves having to deal with a customer from hell.
These eruptions of divine rage tend to happen most often at convenience stores, with complaints about being required to tap a button on a touchscreen to confirm the buyer is of legal drinking age. But in a video shared by Twitter user @smhl_Mg, it’s Japan’s other favorite vice, cigarettes, that has the customer standing at the register screaming at the workers.
Oonaa yobe, ora! (“Call the owner, dammit!”) the Man in Red bellows repeatedly, along with Renraku shiro! (“Get on the damned phone!”). But what’s got him so upset?
Well, Japanese convenience stores sell a huge variety of cigarettes, which are stocked behind the counter and designated with corresponding numbers for specific brands, pack sizes, etc. When a customer wants to buy some, he tells the clerk at the register the number he wants, and the clerk picks the pack. However, the employee in the video has picked he wrong pack.
It’s important to keep in mind that Big Red hasn’t actually been charged for the mistakenly retrieved pack of cigarettes, so he hasn’t suffered any monetary damage. Really, the only thing he’s lost is the amount of time it would take to say “No, this isn’t what I want. I want pack number X,” which doesn’t seem like anything to get so upset over. Granted, some people do have very busy lives, but the customer’s decision to throw an extended hissy fit, as opposed to rectifying the situation by quickly and calmly correcting the clerk, makes it hard to think he’s in anything close to a rush or that his time is particularly precious.
After several demands for the employees, who appear to be working at an unidentified branch of convenience store chain FamilyMart, to get their branch’s franchise owner on the scene, the employee at the register informs the angry customer that he’s the shift manager. “Shut up!” the customer hollers. “I told you, Number 103!” he continues, proving that he actually is capable of repeating his request, despite feeling the need to preface it with several rounds of high-volume whining.
While no one comes to the employees’ aid in the video, other Twitter users were sympathetic.
“That dude is not right in the head.”
“I work in a convenience store, and sometimes it’s hard to hear what number the customer said the first time. It’s doubly hard if they’re scary-looking.”
“What does this guy want the clerk to do other than saying ‘Sorry, I made a mistake?’ Occupying the space in front of the register like that is an obstruction of business.”
Other commenters had alternative suggestions as to who the staff should get on the phone instead of the store’s owner.
“Yeah, they should totally get on the phone and call the cops.”
“Calling a mental health professional would be a good idea.”
“Time to call this guy’s parents, because their son is acting like a bratty kid.”
And finally, one Twitter user had this to say about the vividly dressed, cap-wearing man with the rotund physique:
“Man, Super Mario needs to shut up already.”
It might seem strange to see the store staff, who are being confronted by an obviously unreasonably angry individual, calmly stand there without firing back any angry remarks of their own. Japanese society in general, though, holds that deescalating conflict is usually the best strategy. There’s even an old adage that translates to “Whoever shuts up first wins,” and that’s just one metric by which we can come to the conclusion that this customer s definitely a loser.
Source: Twitter/@smhl_Mg via Jin
Madden
Sounds like the kind of skit that would be on Skatto Japan.
Spidey
LOL...you got that right! Where's the eye rolling obachan when you need her!?
S
sensei258
I had a first-hand experience with this. A few years ago, I was walking towards the station early on a Saturday to catch the first train. I heard a lot of yelling and shouting that went on and on, but I thought it was leftover partiers from the night before. It wasn't until I got near the Lawson's convenience store that I realized it was a customer yelling at the poor guy running the register. I felt sorry for the staff member, because that ojisan was ripping him a new one. I got behind the offender and started making fun of him, calling him a noisy obasan, and pretending to take YouTube videos of him. He turned tome and told me it was none of my business. After flinging a few more angry comments towards the staff member, he left. Even sadder, afterwards the staff member kept bowing and apologizing to me.
sensei258
In my case, I could tell the guy was just some oyaji leaving for, orcoming from his office job. So, I wasn't worried about my well-being. But the guy in this story may very well be a yakuza.
sensei258
can anybody share a link
Chico3
My wife always tells me to be careful of these "mentally ill" types. You never know what they might have or what they are capable of doing. Apparently, the store staff are the stronger ones for putting up with this jerk. I'm glad the cameras picked up on it and now others will know of this sicko. If I were the staff, for the next time, I would write the number of the cigarette pack to make understanding clearer. With these phrases in Japanese in the article, I always learn something new.
papigiulio
Same here. Missus always tells me to mind my own business and ignore, you never know how far gone they are mentally. Good advice that I'm sometimes still too stubborn to listen to.
Silvafan
He isn't yakuza. He is a pretend tough guy. He is one of those selective outragers who target people that they no for a fact won't confront them. They act tough around elderly, women, children, and select men and foreigners. If they clerk had any height, size or facial hair, this wouldn't have never happened. If any physical confrontation actually took place, they would be the first one to call the cops.
That dude is a joke! Look at his outfit; he is no different from a cosplayer or a LARPer!
Cricky
Bad dress sence seems to mirror bad mental condition. I've stepped in many times to stop these crazies even escorted them off the premises. Shop staff don't get paid for this. Nor have the training. He should be known to authorities and charged with verbal assault. And mentally assessed. That much red is there as a warning like the elusive but deadly piciskipy wide mouthed leaping death snail.
sensei258
I'm pretty sure I see tattoos on his hand, that's why I'm asking for a link so we can get a better look. And he's wearing that getup because he wants attention.
sensei258
@ papi - my wife and I once witnessed one hosto beating, and ripping the clothes of another hosto, who was not resisting, as they walked away from the entertainment district towards some unknown destination. We were discussing whether we should call the police, but our friend who works at the 7-Eleven warned us not to.
Matt Hartwell
That's what meth does. Probably on that yaba.
Bintaro
Working in restaurant, I saw things like this a few times.
This being Japan, there's not much that the employees can do. Apologize, call the boss... that's it.
Companies should give license to call the cops in such cases.
Goodlucktoyou
I frequently have arguments with staff when buying beer. I’m an old man. I don’t wanna tough the screen for health reason. But I don’t shout, I insist they give me some paper to use. I realize it is not their stupid idea to touch a screen without showing a photo ID with your age.
Disillusioned
Just another Japanese bully that's never been punched in the head for being a twit!
Alistair Carnell
Really hate these smegheads who scream, URRRRUSAI ! (With rolled ‘Rs’) at the top of their lungs...
the irony is totally lost on them.
that person
Im glad his face became public property.