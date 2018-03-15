Death of conservative critic Nishibe may have been assisted suicide: police

Police are looking into the possibility that the death of conservative critic Susumu Nishibe, a popular TV commentator, author and former University of Tokyo professor who was found dead in January, was in fact an assisted suicide.

According to police, when Nishibe’s body was found in the Tama River in Tokyo’s Denenchofu neighborhood on Jan 21, his hands were bound by a long rope tied to a tree. A suicide note was found nearby and it appeared he had jumped into the river. An autopsy showed that he had drowened.

However, Nishibe, 78, had a hand disability, leading police to believe that he may have been assisted by someone in his death.

Nishibe went missing late on the night of Jan 20 and he was found dead early the next morning by his son who had gone looking for him.

Nishibe was known as one of the most outspoken conservative and pro-Japan critics and regular commentators on Japanese TV and in print media, often advocating Japan’s need to distance itself from the U.S. in order to strengthen its defensive capabilities and become a more independent decision-making nation. In his later years, he published several books and articles on the topic of “life and death,” arguing that the term “natural death” nowadays is deceiving and that “hospital death” is more appropriate. His opinions were largely affected by his wife's passing in 2014 after a battle with cancer.

Prior to his death, he had continued to tell his friends and family that he would die soon.

Police are currently questioning people close to Nishibe about the possibility that someone may have helped him commit suicide.

