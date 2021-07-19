Death toll from Atami mudslide rises to 18; 12 still missing

The death toll from a huge mudslide earlier this month in the hot spring resort of Atami southwest of Tokyo has risen to 18, with 12 others still missing, local authorities said Sunday.

Rescuers confirmed five deaths in the area hit by the mudslide on July 3, according to officials of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.

About 1,300 police, firefighter and Self-Defense Forces personnel are continuing to search the site of the mudslide, which experts believe was caused by soil heaped on a mountainside coming loose in heavy rainfall.

