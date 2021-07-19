Death toll from Atami mudslide rises to 18; 12 still missing

The death toll from a huge mudslide earlier this month in the hot spring resort of Atami southwest of Tokyo has risen to 18, with 12 others still missing, local authorities said Sunday.
Rescuers confirmed five deaths in the area hit by the mudslide on July 3, according to officials of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.
About 1,300 police, firefighter and Self-Defense Forces personnel are continuing to search the site of the mudslide, which experts believe was caused by soil heaped on a mountainside coming loose in heavy rainfall.© KYODO
CarlosTakanakana
So tragic. I hope all bodies will be recovered eventually to bring some closure.
I wonder if there will be any charges laid, seems there may have been criminal negligence involved. We don't hear about the cause of the landslide anymore.
CarlosTakanakana
I'd like to hear more about the developers. Have they dumped industrial waste on other mountainsides?
Michael Machida
Sad event. Mudslides are not in my book of things to do. RIP.
chillygonzales
seems there may have been criminal negligence
No one knows yet. Maybe you should wait until the investigation is complete before you rush to judgment. By the way, what happen in Germany? It does not look Germany was prepared.
kaimycahl
The reason why no one has heard about criminal charges is the city government is protecting the govenor and the mayor at all cost. We are reading that industrial waste contributed to the mudslides. The real truth is the city government allowed the Chinese to come in clear thousands of trees away to install "SOLAR PANELS and with the pile up of the so called "Industrial waste" this contributed to the land slide. Great cover up but it does not get to the root cause of the problem. Money over lives!!! Do your research and talk to the people who live there they will tell you. That area has been there for years no problems until the above happened and now its crickets, no one in the city government wants to talk about it.
Commodore Perry
Is this still a search and rescue? Or a recovery?
kaimycahlJuly 19 09:27 pm JST
Very interesting--will check it out.