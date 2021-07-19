Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Death toll from Atami mudslide rises to 18; 12 still missing

6 Comments
SHIZUOKA

The death toll from a huge mudslide earlier this month in the hot spring resort of Atami southwest of Tokyo has risen to 18, with 12 others still missing, local authorities said Sunday.

Rescuers confirmed five deaths in the area hit by the mudslide on July 3, according to officials of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.

About 1,300 police, firefighter and Self-Defense Forces personnel are continuing to search the site of the mudslide, which experts believe was caused by soil heaped on a mountainside coming loose in heavy rainfall.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

So tragic. I hope all bodies will be recovered eventually to bring some closure.

I wonder if there will be any charges laid, seems there may have been criminal negligence involved. We don't hear about the cause of the landslide anymore.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I'd like to hear more about the developers. Have they dumped industrial waste on other mountainsides?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Sad event. Mudslides are not in my book of things to do. RIP.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

seems there may have been criminal negligence

No one knows yet. Maybe you should wait until the investigation is complete before you rush to judgment. By the way, what happen in Germany? It does not look Germany was prepared.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

The reason why no one has heard about criminal charges is the city government is protecting the govenor and the mayor at all cost. We are reading that industrial waste contributed to the mudslides. The real truth is the city government allowed the Chinese to come in clear thousands of trees away to install "SOLAR PANELS and with the pile up of the so called "Industrial waste" this contributed to the land slide. Great cover up but it does not get to the root cause of the problem. Money over lives!!! Do your research and talk to the people who live there they will tell you. That area has been there for years no problems until the above happened and now its crickets, no one in the city government wants to talk about it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Is this still a search and rescue? Or a recovery?

kaimycahlJuly 19  09:27 pm JST

The reason why no one has heard about criminal charges is the city government is protecting the govenor and the mayor at all cost. We are reading that industrial waste contributed to the mudslides. The real truth is the city government allowed the Chinese to come in clear thousands of trees away to install "SOLAR PANELS and with the pile up of the so called "Industrial waste" this contributed to the land slide. Great cover up but it does not get to the root cause of the problem. Money over lives!!! Do your research and talk to the people who live there they will tell you. That area has been there for years no problems until the above happened and now its crickets, no one in the city government wants to talk about it.

Very interesting--will check it out.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo