Death toll in heat wave tops 30; more than 10,000 taken to hospitals

Ten more people died Thursday from a heat wave that continued to grip Japan, raising the death toll to more than 30 since July 9, with the public warned to brace for more scorching weather over coming days.
The extreme heat -- which rose to as high as 40.7 C in central Japan on Wednesday -- has caused more than 10,000 people to be sent to hospitals, according to a Kyodo News tally. The 10 fatalities were from seven prefectures.
On Thursday, the mercury continued to hover well over 35 C in many areas of Japan, with Kyoto registering 39.8 C.
Among those who died was an 80-year-old woman believed to be working at a farm in Sado, Niigata Prefecture, and another woman in her 90s in a field in Yabu, Hyogo Prefecture.
A man in his 80s, who was mowing a rice paddy in Soja, Okayama Prefecture, also died.
In Tokyo alone, rescuers responded to more than 3,000 emergency calls on Wednesday, a single-day record, preliminary data from the Tokyo Fire Department showed Thursday. The number of emergency calls broke the previous record of 2,900 set the previous day.
A total of 317 people, aged between 1 and 105, were taken to hospitals in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Many students participating in school activities in various areas around the country were also rushed to hospitals, but none sustained serious or life-threatening injuries.
In Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, a number of high school students complained of symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, and eight were taken to hospital.
The eight were taking part in sports events on school grounds or in gymnasiums as the mercury climbed to 34.5 C in the city.
The education ministry instructed local education boards and universities nationwide to take thorough measures to prevent heat stroke.
It did so after a 6-year-old boy died Tuesday following an outdoor class at his elementary school in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
The intense heat has also made it more difficult for disaster victims and rescuers in areas devastated by the torrential rains that caused extensive flooding and deadly landslides in western Japan earlier this month.
In Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime, the three hardest-hit prefectures, 145 people were taken to hospitals on Thursday alone for suspected heatstroke.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that extremely high temperatures will continue, and urged the public to take precautions such as drinking water and controlling room temperatures.© KYODO
9 Comments
Akie
How many more people have to die before Abe say and do something ?
Ah_so
Would these measures include not doing vigorous activity outdoors during a heatwave?
WA4TKG
Did these girls sign "Waivers" to allow their picture to be published on a web-site ?
Inviting trouble for them....this is professional negligence.
Schopenhauer
The picture shows a prefectural elimination tournament of All Japan High School Baseball Championship which will be held in August at Koshien. Asahi Shinbun is a sponsor of the championship and has been running stories about the games everyday sparing large spaces before opening the games. When the games begin NHK which proclaim Japan's public TV will broadcast all the games on TV as well as on Radio idolizing players and praising their high spirit playing under the high temperatures. This is nothing but a national disgrace showing low level intelligence of Japanese people.
Akie
Ah_so, please clarify your definition of "vigorous activity outdoors" ?
sf2k
Except the one thing that would work: banning sports events when temps are over 30C.
Akie
WA4TKG, the girls were well informed. However, the whole body exposure is too much.
darknuts
They're just pictures. It's not like their names and schools we're posted. You can't even see their whole faces.
kurisupisu
Dangerously high temperatures fail to be recognised here.
People here in Kansai still walk at the same speed and even run! Hurrying past me to their next appointment-all in temperatures of over 35°C.
However, I pity the children being exposed to such high temperatures but adults here should know better.