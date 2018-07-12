Death toll reaches 195; more than 60 still missing in flood-hit areas

The death toll reached 195 on Thursday as more bodies were found after torrential rains pounded western Japan last week, causing floods and landslides and leaving thousands still in shelters.
The number of casualties announced by the National Police Agency could grow further as more than 60 people are still missing, according to local authorities.
More than 70,000 rescuers continued to search for the missing in the affected areas, including the hardest-hit Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime prefectures.
About 6,700 people remained in shelters as of 5:30 a.m., according to Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The number has dropped from more than 30,000 evacuated at one point Sunday.
The government has set up a disaster response task force, and said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Ehime Prefecture on Friday after visiting Okayama Prefecture on Wednesday.
"I saw the tremendous scars (left by the rain)," Abe said about his Okayama trip in the task force's meeting, while revealing the government has secured about 71,000 dwellings as temporary housing for people affected by the disaster.
Parts of the region saw as much as four times the average July rainfall during 11 days through Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Many locations logged the heaviest rainfall on record for 24-hour, 48-hour and 72 hour periods as a rainy front hovered over Japan and a typhoon neared the archipelago, according to the agency.
The rain has severed transportation in the region, with the transport ministry saying West Japan Railway Co. and other railway operators of 27 train lines suffered damage at more than 100 locations.
As of Thursday morning, most of the operators said they are unable to resume train services within the next few days, with some struggling to gather enough people to check the safety of their tracks and related facilities.© KYODO
Tokyo-Engr
That is quite a picture!
Dango bong
Excuse me sir, can you get your pony off my roof please? thank you..
Yubaru
I wonder how in the world that horse got up there in the first place.
Joeintokyo
These floods are nothing to horse around with.
toolonggone
Oh no! That poor horse must be so scared and confused.
Laguna
How that poor equine ended up on a roof is easy to imagine; how it'll get down, a bit more difficult.
Thoughts go out to those affected by these disasters.
Maria
That poor horse is terrified, and quite rightly. one slip, and she's dead. I hope that they consider life priority over possessions in her case.
kurisupisu
Not much water on that roof either....
extanker
Does no one else find this semi amusing photo of a horse stuck on a rooftop to be in very poor taste accompanying the headline of 'death toll reaches 176'?
gogogo
Crazy, horse on a roof. Reminder of mother nature.
kwatt
Probably first floor was collapsed and roof fell down? can't see it.
commanteer
They brought the pony down safely by feeding it carrots to calm it down, then guiding it through the window into the house. No idea how they navigated the stairs.
taj
extankerToday 08:04 am JST
That thought hadn't occurred to me. I guess I saw the photo as shocking and pitiful rather than amusing, and thought, wow, that really gives some sense of the scale of the flooding. Livestock on a house - you don't see that every day.
Glad to hear they got the pony down. Would love to hear about some survivors being found, among the list of missing.
gelendestrasse
With the death toll at 176 and rising you wish some more people had been as lucky as the horse.
Alexandre T. Ishii
For the damages and casualties of this torrential rain that was abnormal phenomena of decades probably will be much frequent from now on. Japan has new type of disasters like this torrential rain flood that is equivalent to Tsunami and bigger tornadoes that didn't exist years ago. It's time to professional experts be more precise how to prevent from those natural power of climate change or Japan won't be able to protect citizens life. I just think it would be needed mainly the predicted and displayed disaster areas, to instruct local people by alarm device(s) in their houses + evacuation trainings once a year.
Ah_so
She has been up on the roof neighing for help for so long that she's gone a little horse.
robert maes
Like many here, I feel for the horse, but in the meantime it is safe BUT I find those of you making bad jokes here totally out of line. Most likely around 250 people have died. I hold an animals life very dear. But this is a time for respect, not bad jokes.
I find Japanese people very tolerant for the, to me, obvious criminal negligence by local and federal authorities. There is no way, that , even a disaster of this magnitude, should claim this many lives in one of the worlds richest and most advanced countries. This is still a time to try and save and recover lives, after and only after, there have to be serious questions raised. Pointing fingers is not going to solve anything but this was , to an extend, avoidable and should never happen again, anywhere in Japan.
Patricia Yarrow
"robert maes"...sorry mate. Apparantly you have little experience with the connection between disasters and disaster humors. Please, lighten up a bit, won't you?
Personally, I wish this one had been divided into two stories. One about the dead and missing people, which is not humorous at all, and one about the horse, in which case bringing out the wags is a real horselaugh.
Patricia Yarrow
humors = humor.