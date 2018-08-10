Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Debris from a Gunma prefectural government helicopter is seen in a mountain forest on the Nagano-Gunma border on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Debris of missing helicopter with 9 aboard found on Gunma mountain

1 Comment
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A missing Gunma prefectural government rescue helicopter with nine people aboard was confirmed by the Air Self-Defense Force to have crashed Friday on a central Japan mountain, the transport ministry said.

There was no immediate information about fatalities. The chopper belonging to Gunma Prefecture lost contact with traffic control earlier in the day.

The helicopter was on a flight to assess a trail route on the borders of Gunma, Nagano and Niigata prefectures, according to the prefectural government. The route was scheduled to open on Saturday.

The chopper was found on a mountain forest in Gunma, police said.

Those on board were two prefectural disaster management officials, two employees of Toho Air Service Co and five firefighters, according to the prefectural government.

The chopper, which the transport ministry identified as a Bell 412EP helicopter, left a heliport in Maebashi city at 9:15 a.m. and was scheduled to return at 10:45 a.m. The prefectural government said the helicopter went missing after regular contact shortly past 10 a.m.

A local weather station said the chopper is believed to have gone missing around Mt. Kusatsu Shirane. At the nearby town of Kusatsu, the weather was cloudy in the morning and the wind was not strong.

The helicopter started operations in May 1997 and had clocked over 7,000 flight hours.

In March last year, the same kind of chopper crashed in central Japan, killing all nine members of a rescue squad aboard.

In November the same year, a helicopter operated by Toho Air, which was also operating the missing chopper, crashed in the Gunma Prefecture village of Ueno, killing four people.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

There is something strange with Toho Air being in all these these accidents.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining