Debris of missing helicopter with 9 aboard found on Gunma mountain

Debris from a Gunma prefectural government helicopter is seen in a mountain forest on the Nagano-Gunma border on Friday.

A missing Gunma prefectural government rescue helicopter with nine people aboard was confirmed by the Air Self-Defense Force to have crashed Friday on a central Japan mountain, the transport ministry said.

There was no immediate information about fatalities. The chopper belonging to Gunma Prefecture lost contact with traffic control earlier in the day.

The helicopter was on a flight to assess a trail route on the borders of Gunma, Nagano and Niigata prefectures, according to the prefectural government. The route was scheduled to open on Saturday.

The chopper was found on a mountain forest in Gunma, police said.

Those on board were two prefectural disaster management officials, two employees of Toho Air Service Co and five firefighters, according to the prefectural government.

The chopper, which the transport ministry identified as a Bell 412EP helicopter, left a heliport in Maebashi city at 9:15 a.m. and was scheduled to return at 10:45 a.m. The prefectural government said the helicopter went missing after regular contact shortly past 10 a.m.

A local weather station said the chopper is believed to have gone missing around Mt. Kusatsu Shirane. At the nearby town of Kusatsu, the weather was cloudy in the morning and the wind was not strong.

The helicopter started operations in May 1997 and had clocked over 7,000 flight hours.

In March last year, the same kind of chopper crashed in central Japan, killing all nine members of a rescue squad aboard.

In November the same year, a helicopter operated by Toho Air, which was also operating the missing chopper, crashed in the Gunma Prefecture village of Ueno, killing four people.

© KYODO