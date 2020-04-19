Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

At least 1,900 complain over dirty masks delivered by gov't

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s unpopular handouts of old-fashioned cloth masks as part of his coronavirus measures faced complaints, as thousands of those sent to pregnant women were dirty..

The health ministry said Sunday that it has received at least 1,900 cases of the problems reported by 80 municipalities that the masks came with stains, dust and other contamination.

The dirty masks were among a million masks that the government started sending to pregnant women in Japan as a priority last week. Abe announced a plan on April 1 to mail two cloth masks each to all 50 million households in Japan amid dire shortage of masks.

The faulty masks were the latest embarrassment for Abe’s government already criticized for its coronavirus measures inadequate, off-target, too little and too late.

The cloth masks also seem to have a size problem. When the masks also arrived at elderly care centers, television talk shows showed some caregivers struggling to fit the mask, saying the it was too small to cover both nose and mouth at the same time.

The ministry said it has urged mask makers to resolve the contamination problem, while asking municipal officials to visually inspect the masks before mailing them.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Just make your own mask, why rely on others.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Could this be the reason why the masks are dirty??

https://youtu.be/--pwI4E9tsk

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The ministry said it has urged mask makers to resolve the contamination problem, while asking municipal officials to visually inspect the masks before mailing them.

Yes, nothing to it.

Simply (in a sterile envivonment, not at the desk at the city office!), unwrap, instect, and rewrap,.. just a minute.. now, what is two times one hundred and twenty million. oh got it.

240,000,000 times.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

These face masks are not very environmentally friendly, what happens to them are they just incinerated?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo