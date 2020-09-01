Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The season's first drive hunt of dolphins and other small cetaceans starts in waters off Taiji in Wakayama Prefecture on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Annual dolphin hunt starts in Wakayama whaling town

TAIJI, Wakayama

This year's dolphin-hunting season kicked off Tuesday in the western Japan whaling town of Taiji, using a traditional "drive-hunting" method that animal-rights groups at home and abroad have labeled as cruel.

The controversial hunting technique, in which fishermen herd dolphins and small whales into a cove where they can be killed or captured, was depicted in the 2009 documentary film "The Cove," which won an Academy Award.

A fleet of fishing boats spotted a school of cetaceans some 12 kilometers off the coast at around 8:50 a.m. and captured three bottlenose dolphins and a Risso's dolphin after driving them into a cove.

They were each around 3 meters long and will be sold to aquariums, according to participants in the hunt.

Cetaceans caught in the hunt are either sold to aquariums or consumed as food.

"We got off to a wonderful start as we caught dolphins from day one," said Yoshifumi Kai, a senior member of the town's fishing cooperative.

Japan's whaling has drawn fresh attention from anti-whaling countries after the country withdrew from the International Whaling Commission and restarted commercial whaling last year.

As an IWC member, Japan had halted commercial whaling in 1988 but hunted whales for what it claims were research purposes, a practice criticized internationally as a cover for commercial whaling.

But the traditional hunting technique conducted in waters near the Wakayama Prefecture town is not subject to controls by the IWC and has been conducted for years.

During the drive-hunting period through next spring, police and the Japan Coast Guard will boost security to prevent activists from obstructing hunting, maintaining a 24-hour presence at stations temporarily set up in the town.

Seems like a lucrative business. Where do i apply?

They were each around 3 meters long and will be sold to aquariums, according to participants in the hunt.

Most people that visit dolphinariums have no idea as to how the dolphins are caught. Education is a key factor, seeing dolphin in the ocean is a much better, happier experience. We have to stop abusing our oceans and those who inhabit them.

