Domestic flights at Kansai airport to resume Friday after typhoon damage

Domestic flights at the typhoon-damaged Kansai International Airport in western Japan will resume Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.
International flights will also restart as soon as the airport is ready, he said. Airport officials said the previous day it may take about a week to fully reopen the airport if damage to its runways and facilities is serious.
Concerns have been raised about the impact of a prolonged closure of the country's third-largest airport on business, trade and tourism.
Additionally, New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in northern Japan was closed on Thursday due to an earthquake.
Thousands of stranded passengers were evacuated Wednesday from Kansai airport by ferries after Typhoon Jebi struck Japan's main islands a day earlier.
A bridge providing the only road and rail access to the airport from the mainland was severely damaged by a tanker that smashed into it after being ripped from its mooring by the strong winds and high waves.
The typhoon killed 11 and injured over 400 across western Japan.
On Wednesday, over 200 flights were canceled at the major gateway for travelers arriving from Asian countries, affecting over 30,000 people, according to airline operators.
Amid uncertainty about the timing of its reopening, All Nippon Airways has suspended selling tickets for flights to and from the airport until next Tuesday.
An executive of the Kansai airport operator apologized over the shutdown of the airport and confusion, saying the powerful typhoon was "far beyond expectations."
"We will make preparations so the same thing will not happen again," he told a press conference.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, around 2.18 million households were still without power in prefectures served by Kansai Electric Power Co, the most since around 2.60 million in the aftermath of the magnitude-7.3 earthquake that devastated Kobe and its vicinities, killing over 6,000 people in January 1995.© KYODO
Tokyo-Engr
I remember when KIX opened (used it right after it did). It was a cool replacement for Itami. However from the beginning it has had problems with "sinking" (although the new runway seems to not have the same issues).
I have to agree with Yubaru. The airport is not convenient and not longer so cool.
Being without power for so long in the terminal area is also not so good either. I imagine the power cables were running along the bridge on the side of the bridge that was struck by the ship and were damaged. Good engineering would have run critical infrastructure on both sides of the bridge (i.e. one feeder on one side and one on the other). But that is only a guess on my part.
There was a rumor that Kobe Airport wants to start having international flights with low cost carriers. Perhaps now is the time.
Haneda has become a great airport and has been rated the #1 domestic airport globally several times in the last 5 years.
The typhoon was really bad but having the airport closed for a week....that is pretty drastic and does not look too good
thepersoniamnow
Regardless of whether KIX is cool or not, a lot of people there depend on it for their livelihoods, and it is there and we need it. Hopefully it’s up and running soon.
Next time they should be better prepared for typhoons!
jcapan
"far beyond expectations ... we will make preparations so the same thing will not happen again"
This sounds all-too familiar. They should print this up and distribute it to officials throughout the country. Sort of a get out of jail free card, similar to "I was drunk and don't remember a thing."
Have lived in Kansai for more than 10 years and loathe making the trip to KIX. Being from North America, I'm usually forced to use the Itami-Narita route. And though I live in Kobe, our airport is a useless white elephant.
Laguna
For a low island that is subsiding into a bay with known tidal surges, I'd say it met its expectations.
JeffLee
Gotta wonder about all the foreign tourists here who can't get home and the Japanese tourists now stuck in places like expensive London who cant come home. Will there be any financial compensation?
KIX was controversial when it was planned and opened. Some raved about its innovation, while others expressed concerns about the risky nature of its engineering and structure.
Similar story with Narita, vis a vis its long distance from Tokyo. A Shinkansen was supposed to connect it to Kanto's population centres but that plan failed, and for years proper and frequent ground links were non-existent. So Haneda was upgraded as a work-around. Then later came all the new but empty provincial airports.
The Japanese can't built airports without creating controversy and concerns.
Cricky
long term planning, well those in charge of such things seem view a long term plan as being where to spend their otentacious cash packed envelopes.
kohakuebisu
Possibly an urban legend, but the landing fees at KIX used to be referred to as "one million yen a wheel", which was said to be "world-leading". After all the fanfare when it was built, it didn't take long for the European airlines to start pulling out.
Like I suspect a lot of inaka people, I like Narita because its cheap to park there. The hotels are cheaper than ones in Tokyo too, if you need to stay before a morning flight. The journey time to central Tokyo can't be that different to Heathrow to one bit of central London. I bet its more pleasant as well. I seem to remember CdG being out of the way too.
papigiulio
Hmmm, why? Itami seems more convenient.
vistula
Why not both?
cracaphat
Too early for the negative energy geared towards KIX.It doesn't help.Hopefully the powers that be take stock of what's happened and improve things.
DaDude
Funny how people talk about the inconvenience of Kansai Airport compared to other airports. Narita takes 90 minutes to the city by train. Chubu takes about an hour. To get to Itami Airport, you either have to change the train 2 or 3 times or take a train to Tennoji where you hop on a bus that gets stuck in traffic on tge Hanshin highway.
I always drive to Kansai Airport where I grab one of the many 500yen per day parking spots and take train one station to the airport. Hanwa highway never has traffic past Sakai IC and I never have to worry about being late. Itami Airport has almost no cheap parking and you have to go on the crowded Hanshin highway through the city and never know if your drive will be smooth or not.
I have travelled to many Asian cities and have very rarely seen a "convenient" airport.
JeffLee
"Domestic"? Isn't the overwhelming amount of the region's domestic capacity handled by Itami, plus Kobe Airport, while KIX does the international?
It would make more sense to transfer any of KIX's domestic capacity to the domestic airports for now and focus on getting the international flights off the ground.
papigiulio
I guess it all depends on where one lives. Surely KIX will be pretty convenient for people living in south Osaka. But for the people who live more north it's quite far. For them the ferry in Kobe won't be an option either.
Also since most of the tourists will visit Kyoto and not Osaka, going from KIX to Kyoto is quite a trip on it's own.