Domestic flights at Kansai airport to resume Friday after typhoon damage

Domestic flights at the typhoon-damaged Kansai International Airport in western Japan will resume Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

International flights will also restart as soon as the airport is ready, he said. Airport officials said the previous day it may take about a week to fully reopen the airport if damage to its runways and facilities is serious.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of a prolonged closure of the country's third-largest airport on business, trade and tourism.

Additionally, New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in northern Japan was closed on Thursday due to an earthquake.

Thousands of stranded passengers were evacuated Wednesday from Kansai airport by ferries after Typhoon Jebi struck Japan's main islands a day earlier.

A bridge providing the only road and rail access to the airport from the mainland was severely damaged by a tanker that smashed into it after being ripped from its mooring by the strong winds and high waves.

The typhoon killed 11 and injured over 400 across western Japan.

On Wednesday, over 200 flights were canceled at the major gateway for travelers arriving from Asian countries, affecting over 30,000 people, according to airline operators.

Amid uncertainty about the timing of its reopening, All Nippon Airways has suspended selling tickets for flights to and from the airport until next Tuesday.

An executive of the Kansai airport operator apologized over the shutdown of the airport and confusion, saying the powerful typhoon was "far beyond expectations."

"We will make preparations so the same thing will not happen again," he told a press conference.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, around 2.18 million households were still without power in prefectures served by Kansai Electric Power Co, the most since around 2.60 million in the aftermath of the magnitude-7.3 earthquake that devastated Kobe and its vicinities, killing over 6,000 people in January 1995.

