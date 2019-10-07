Dozens of N Koreans rescued after fishing boat collides with Japanese patrol vessel

Japanese authorities said they rescued "dozens" of North Korean fishermen after their boat collided with a Japanese patrol vessel and sank Monday in areas crowded with poachers.
Coast Guard officials earlier said that about 20 North Korean crew members were thrown into the sea after their steel boat collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency inspection boat off Japan's northern coast.
Officials later said they rescued far more than first thought, but did not give an exact number. They said they were still doing the math and making sure nobody was missing.
The North Korean boat sank about half an hour after the collision in the area called Yamatotai, known as rich ground for squid fishing northwest of the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture.
The North Korean boat had made an unauthorized entry into the Japan's exclusive economic zone and the collision occurred just as the Japanese patrol boat was warning it to move out, Fisheries Agency official Satoshi Kuwahara told reporters. He said officials were investigating if the North Korean ship was actually carrying out illegal fishing, and how the two ships collided.
The Coast Guard office in Niigata said officials handed the fishermen to other North Korean boats in the area after notifying Pyongyang's rescue coordination center to arrange their way home. It said the North Korean crew members had no life-threatening conditions.
Fisheries Agency officials said the Japanese patrol ship had no major damage and was able to move on its own.
The collision site near Yamatotai is disputed between Japan and North Korea, which have no diplomatic ties.
The two countries also have disputes over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the issue of the North's abduction of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s.
During Monday's parliamentary session, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to thoroughly investigate Monday's incident.
"We will resolutely respond to prevent poaching by foreign fishing boats in the Japanese exclusive economic zone," he said.
Japan has stepped up patrols in the area in recent years as North Korean squid poaching has surged. This year, ships from Japan's Fisheries Agency and coast guard have been patrolling in the area since May, Kuwahara said.
Japanese fisheries patrollers have issued nearly 500 expulsion orders to poachers between May and August this year, most of them from North Korea, according to the Fisheries Agency. It said Japan last year made 5,315 such orders to foreign fishing boats in the area, many of them North Korean.
Experts say the increase in North Korean squid poaching is due to the country's campaign to boost fish harvests. The poachers are believed to be related to an influx of ghost boats that have washed onto Japan's northern coast, fisheries officials have said.
In June, Japan's coast guard pushed more than 300 North Korean boats back from the same waters where Monday's incident occurred. Japan also said an armed North Korean fishing boat aimed a gun at and "threatened" a Japanese patrol ship in August.© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
11 Comments
Login to comment
rgcivilian1
The fired one that landed in the EEZ of Japan, and now not "might have" the collision occurred within Japan's exclusive economic zone and in accordance with the Constitution Japan does have the right to defend itself. Any additional provocation by NK or any country falls under the summation of an attack against Japan as payback and not acceptable in any or by UN or countries. The US should under the "high cost" agreement aid Japan in defending it against invasion or rebuttal attacks. Else what's the point in Japan buying all the expensive equipment, training etc and pay for the US to be here.
Do the hustle
A collision? It was 9am and clear visibility. The DPRK ship was in Japan’s economic zone. It doesn’t sound like an accident to me. It sounds more like a ramming.
Wesley
Good. About time. Japan is has been too soft. It's time to stand up & fight back.
Vince Black
This is an obvious set up by NK. Japan stupidly walked right into it.
Mizuame
Ships of this size are not very controllable in terms of speed or course - there is always a delay in the response to a command, making for difficult judgments. An attempt by A to ram B can, within a few seconds, turn into the reverse situation: B ramming A.
darknuts
Thats not how the security agreement works. The US only gets involved when Japan requests it or if US assets and interests are directly threatened. The Japanese are always the first responders in the defense of thier nation.
rcch
infinite patience from Japan when it comes to dealing with these people.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
Over the last two weeks, the world has witness the difference between Japan and her neighbors.
First, North Korea launches a missile and South Korea begs Japan for intelligence about the missile and Japan, being the better nation, shares intelligence with South Korea.
Now, a North Korean fishing boat in Japan's EEZ rams a Japanese Coast Guard Ship. The North Korean boat sinks and Japan saves 20 North Koreans lives. In comparison, when a Chinese coast guard ship ramed a Vietnamese fishing, the Chinese left the Vietnamese in the water.
This is Japan!!!!
&boum!44
Why should we call them poachers ? We are in a disputed area. NK has faced starvation (and unfortunatelly nowadays again), they have the right to forage for food! Let's be human!
oldman_13
Good for Japan for rescuing these people.
NK is still being aggressive in that region though.
Richard Burgan
Sorry that the North Koreans have to resort to enslaving fishing crews to be able to feed their population. Maybe it's a sign that they should drop the nuclear program and spend the money on taking care of the people. (I know, that's not going to happen.) Maybe Japan should use the "Tough Love" solution like Indonesia. If you illegally fish in Indonesian waters they seize your boat and sink it. The crew get a hefty bill and is sent home. Few boats illegally fish there any more.
zichi
The fault of the massive malnourishment in NK lies solely at the feet of Chairman Kim.
B. Jay
No collision, no collision, no collision. It was sunk on purpose.