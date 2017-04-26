Drill between Japanese fighters, U.S. carrier Carl Vinson canceled

In this April 23 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

A joint drill between Japanese fighter jets and U.S. attack planes based on the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson originally planned for Wednesday in the east of Okinawa was canceled due to poor weather conditions, the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force said.

The rare drill involving U.S. carrier-based planes was apparently aimed at deterring North Korea from conducting further nuclear and missile tests. The Carl Vinson engaged in bilateral exercises with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers while heading north for waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The ASDF will consider whether to reschedule the exercise, officials said.

According to the ASDF, two F-15s based in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, and two U.S. Navy F/A-18 aircraft based on the Carl Vinson were supposed to take part in the tactical drill.

Two MSDF destroyers, which conducted exercises with the Carl Vinson that began Sunday in the Philippine Sea, were also expected to join Wednesday's drill.

The U.S. carrier may sail into the Sea of Japan and the MSDF is considering holding another joint drill there, according to a Japanese government source.

