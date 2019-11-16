Drone disrupts operations at Kansai airport

Operations at Kansai International Airport were suspended for about one hour on Saturday after a drone was seen flying over the airport. It was the second such incident in three days after a drone sighting caused arrival and departures to be delayed twice on Thursday.

According to airport officials and the transport ministry, the drone was observed hovering near Terminal 2 and then heading out over the runway at around 8 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Runways were closed from 8:13 a.m. and reopened at 9:24 a.m. No trace of where the drone went to was found, airport officials said.

Drone sightings also disrupted operations at the airport on Oct 19 and twice on Thursday night. One of Thursday’s sightings was made by crew aboard an incoming aircraft.

