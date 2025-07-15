 Japan Today
Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko pose for a photograph at their residence in Tokyo on Oct 4, 2024. Image: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

Emperor Emeritus Akihito hospitalized to adjust his heart medication

TOKYO

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 91, was hospitalized Monday to adjust his heart medication, palace officials said.

Akihito was diagnosed in May with myocardial ischemia, an asymptomatic heart condition of reduced blood flow from the coronary arteries to the heart muscle. He has since been on medication to improve blood flow to his heart while avoiding excessive exercise and reducing liquid intake.

Akihito abdicated in 2019, handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son, current Emperor Naruhito.

After two months on the medication, doctors found little improvement in Akihito's condition and decided to give him an additional treatment to alleviate the burden on his heart, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Monday's hospitalization was to carefully determine the right dose of the new medication to avoid side effects, while monitoring his heart by electrocardiogram and other examination, the IHA said.

In 2012, Akihito underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency.

Akihito was seen in the back seat of a palace car, wearing a white surgical mask and accompanied by his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, as he was taken to the hospital.

Palace officials said they couldn't say how long Akihito would have to be hospitalized.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

