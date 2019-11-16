Emperor Naruhito proclaims ascendancy to throne; pledges to fulfill his duty as symbol of the state

Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.
Naruhito became emperor in May in a brief, tradition-filled ceremony but Tuesday's Sokui no Rei was a more elaborate ritual at the royal palace in which he officially announced his change in status to the world.
"I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people," the 59-year-old declared, his voice slightly hoarse, in front of about 2,000 participants, including Britain's Prince Charles.
"I sincerely hope that Japan will develop further and contribute to the friendship and peace of the international community, and to the welfare and prosperity of human beings through the people's wisdom and ceaseless efforts."
The first Japanese emperor born after World War Two, Naruhito acceded to the throne when his father, Akihito, became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries after worrying that advancing age might make it hard to perform official duties.
"As he is young and energetic with outstanding leadership, I hope he'll support the people of Japan, which has faced continuous disasters and typhoons," said Tomoko Shirakawa, 51, who was among small groups of umbrella-clutching supporters outside the palace.
The long-planned celebrations were tempered by Typhoon Hagibis, which killed at least 80 people when it tore through Japan 10 days ago, and pouring rain on Tuesday.
A public parade was postponed until next month to allow the government to devote its attention to the typhoon clean-up, while Tuesday's inclement weather forced the palace to scale back the number of courtiers in ancient robes taking part in the courtyard ceremony although the skies cleared as it began.
Naruhito began the day's ceremonies by reporting his enthronement to his imperial ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds, dressed in a black headdress and pure white robes with a long train borne by an attendant.
He was followed later by Empress Masako, 55, his Harvard-educated wife, dressed in 12-layered white robes and attended by two women in violet robes to arrange her train.
For the main ceremony in the Matsu-no-Ma, or Hall of Pine, the most prestigious room in the palace, Naruhito wore a traditional burnt-orange robe and headdress, as his father did nearly three decades ago.
He declared his enthronement from the Takamikura -- a 6.5-meter-high pavilion that weighs about 8 tons - with an ancient sword and a jewel, two of the so-called Three Sacred Treasures, placed beside him.
Together with a mirror called Yata-no-Kagami, which is kept at the Ise Grand Shrine, the holiest site in Japan's Shinto religion, the three treasures comprise the regalia that symbolizes the legitimacy of the emperor.
Masako, wearing 12-layered robes and an elaborate, upswept hairstyle, also took part, her throne smaller.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a congratulatory speech before guests including Prince Charles, who with then-wife Princess Diana attended Akihito's enthronement, as well as U.S. Transport Secretary Elaine Chao and Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Abe then led the assembled dignitaries in giving three"banzai" cheers for the Emperor.
A court banquet is due to be held on Tuesday evening, before Naruhito and Masako host a tea party for foreign royalty on Wednesday afternoon.
While the public parade was postponed until Nov 10, the NHK national broadcaster said there were 26,000 police providing security on Tuesday.
Naruhito is unusual among recent Japanese emperors since his only child, 17-year-old Aiko, is female and as such cannot inherit the throne. The future of the imperial family for coming generations rests instead on the shoulders of his nephew, 13-year-old Hisahito, who is second in line for the throne after his father, Prince Akishino.
Naruhito's grandfather, Hirohito, in whose name Japanese troops fought World War Two, was treated as a god but renounced his divine status after Japan's defeat in 1945. Emperors now have no political authority.
Though many Japanese welcomed the enthronement ceremony, some shrugged it off as a nuisance.
"There is no need for such an elaborate ceremony. Traffic has been restricted and it is causing inconvenience for ordinary people," said Yoshikazu Arai, 74, a retired surgeon.
"The emperor is necessary now as a symbol of the people, but at some point, the emperor will no longer be necessary. Things will be just fine without an emperor."© Thomson Reuters 2019.
gaijintraveller
I think traditional paper umbrellas would be more appropriate.
Abigail
Looks very lovely, but again why not it was all free to them and didn't cost them a yen.
That was all paid by the everyday working stiffs who aren't even invited to the main social. because I have yet to see truck drivers, convenient store clerks, cashiers, stockers, fishermen labors, construction workers etc at the black n white tie affairs. I thought this was a social event for the public. hmmm.
Yrral
Divine Winds, ushering in his reign, to someone it would be an omen and the future plight during his rule over Japan
itsonlyrocknroll
Nature can never be compelled to respect Monarchy. However an umbrella can serfice in the mean time.
TheLongTermer
a prefer a government for the people by the people, but hey, its not my country.
regor
A 16.3 billion yen ceremony.
CaptDingleheimer
My comments keep getting deleted for asking this, but why don't they wear traditional Japanese clothing instead of Western?
Strangerland
They wear clothes considered formal in Japan. Some of these have western influence.
kyushubill
Let's hope he has a long and healthy reign.
Norman Goodman
How nice to know my tax yen has been blown on meaningless ceremonies.
Ganbare Japan!
Even Japanese Emperor and Empress have moved with the times, as have their sunjects. Formal Kimono are simply much more troublesome than Western formal wear. Likewise, why do they now use a car? Much more practical than horses and carriage.
Anyway, welcome to the New Emperor and Empress!
Seth M
In the midst of 3 typhoons in a row, in the old times, the Emperor would have had to beg the gods to stop this punishment to 日本列島 and her people. The recent weather is very unusual even by Japanese standard, and in coincident with the enthronement, even looks ominous.
Sceptical
How nice to know my tax yen has been blown on meaningless ceremonies.
The cost of the ceremonies are enormously crazy but it is NOT meaningless.
Mr Kipling
As pomp and ceremony goes, they have a long way to catch up on the British!
daito_hak
Ridiculous circus!
Akie
The longest living example of China-Japan relationship and civilization.
Akie
Mr Kipling, I am afraid just opposite.
indigo
yes indeed, and where is the traditional kimono etc..?
ancient tradition... are they pretending?
savethegaijin
National Holiday? Loose definition, everyone I know is still at work today.
indigo
sure . like bees, servant always works for the royal being...
oyatoi
“an umbrella can serfice in the mean time.”
Though these indeed be mean times, don’t let go of that metaphorical umbrella.
Ascissor
Prince Charles looking gloomy.
"Why couldn't my mummy step aside for me?"
Sleepytanuki
Cool hat
indigo
President Nicolas Sarkozy ?
thought he was under judgment for corruption...
came to drink miso soup?
garypen
I see the US sent a very high ranking official for the event. I'm glad the Dept of Motor Vehicles was so well represented.