Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are pictured at the emperor's abdication ceremony on Tuesday. On the emperor's right are Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and other members of the imperial family. Photo: Pool/KYODO
national

Emperor declares abdication; thanks people for support

TOKYO

Emperor Akihito declared in his last speech Tuesday he is concluding official duties and said he "sincerely" appreciates the support of the Japanese people during his 30-year reign.

The emperor made the remarks in a ceremony to mark his abdication -- the first by a Japanese monarch in 202 years -- that will bring an end to the Heisei imperial era.

Text of emperor's remarks

The following is the full text of Emperor Akihito's last remarks delivered in a ceremony to mark his abdication on Tuesday.

"Today, I am concluding my duties as the emperor.

I would like to offer my deep gratitude to the words just spoken by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on behalf of the people of Japan.

Since ascending the throne 30 years ago, I have performed my duties as the emperor with a deep sense of trust in and respect for the people, and I consider myself most fortunate to have been able to do so. I sincerely thank the people who accepted and supported me in my role as the symbol of the state.

I sincerely wish, together with the empress, that the Reiwa era, which begins tomorrow, will be a stable and fruitful one, and I pray, with all my heart, for peace and happiness for all the people in Japan and around the world."

