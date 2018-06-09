Emperor, empress begin 3-day visit to Fukushima

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met evacuees from the 2011 tsunami-triggered nuclear disaster on Saturday as they began a three-day visit to Fukushima, believed to be their last trip to the region before the emperor's abdication.

The imperial couple visited a housing complex in Iwaki in the northeastern prefecture and met residents who had evacuated from the towns of Futaba and Namie near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

On Sunday, the emperor, 84, and the 83-year-old empress will attend a national tree-planting festival in Minamisoma. The festival is one of three festivals held in different prefectures in rotation every year and attended by the imperial couple. The other two are a national sports festival and a national sea festival.

On Monday, the couple will offer flowers at a cenotaph for tsunami victims in Soma and visit a fisheries facility to see how the local fishing industry has recovered from the disaster.

Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate next April 30, based on his desire to step down due to concern about his age and failing health.

