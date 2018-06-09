Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor, empress begin 3-day visit to Fukushima

0 Comments
IWAKI

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met evacuees from the 2011 tsunami-triggered nuclear disaster on Saturday as they began a three-day visit to Fukushima, believed to be their last trip to the region before the emperor's abdication.

The imperial couple visited a housing complex in Iwaki in the northeastern prefecture and met residents who had evacuated from the towns of Futaba and Namie near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

On Sunday, the emperor, 84, and the 83-year-old empress will attend a national tree-planting festival in Minamisoma. The festival is one of three festivals held in different prefectures in rotation every year and attended by the imperial couple. The other two are a national sports festival and a national sea festival.

On Monday, the couple will offer flowers at a cenotaph for tsunami victims in Soma and visit a fisheries facility to see how the local fishing industry has recovered from the disaster.

Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate next April 30, based on his desire to step down due to concern about his age and failing health.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Exclusive Vegetarian Night With Savvy Tokyo X Crayonhouse: You’re Invited!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Unfortunate Tinder Dates And A Happy Ending in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool James Bond Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Hosen-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Umi Bozu Izakaya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36