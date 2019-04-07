Emperor, empress surprise public in rare stroll outside palace

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko took a morning walk outside their residence Sunday, viewing cherry blossoms on the outer Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo in a rare occasion that surprised joggers and other passersby.
It is likely to be their last such stroll during his reign as the 85-year-old emperor is scheduled to abdicate on April 30. The imperial couple apparently took a breather amid a hectic schedule in relation to the abdication and the beginning of new era Reiwa timed with Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the throne on May 1.
At around 7:10 a.m., the emperor and empress made their unannounced appearance near the Kitanomaru garden park and walked for about 10 minutes, exchanging greetings with people nearby.
The couple, known as morning walkers, walked the same route and viewed cherry blossoms also in 2017 and 2018.
The Imperial Palace grounds are famous for cherry trees, and the flowers along Inui Street, open to the general public from March 30 through Sunday this year, have attracted a lot of people.© KYODO
5 Comments
Login to comment
Kobe White Bar Owner
keep on smiling your well deserved retirement is coming soon. X
Nadège
They seem kind.
Yubaru
Here is to hoping that they get to take many, many, more strolls together, whenever they please, after May 1st!
sensei258
I heard they were going to sneak out to an Izakaya after May 1st
Chip Star
Fascinating.
Yubaru
I for one would LOVE for them do that! And maybe a ramen shop or two as well!