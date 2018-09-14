Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko speak with officials in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, which was hard hit by floods in July, during a one-day trip to the region on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Emperor, empress visit flood victims in Okayama

TOKYO

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko made a one-day trip to Okayama Prefecture on Friday and met victims of the deadly July downpours in western Japan.

The imperial couple visited areas hard hit by torrential rains that caused widespread landslides and flooding, killing more than 200 people mainly in Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures.

They had planned to visit both Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures on Thursday but were forced to push back their schedule and give up their Hiroshima visit due to bad weather. They will rearrange their trip to Hiroshima Prefecture.

Prior to their visit, the emperor and empress invited the governors of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures, which were severely affected by the rains, to the Imperial Palace in July and August to hear about the damage.

A day trip to Ehime is also being arranged for the couple on Sept 20, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Their last visit to a disaster-affected area took place in June when they traveled to witness reconstruction in Fukushima from the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Hoping to lessen the burden on local governments to provide security, the emperor and empress often choose to make day trips to disaster-hit areas, sometimes using helicopters.

In May 2016, they flew to Kumamoto Prefecture on a chartered flight about a month after strong earthquakes hit the southwestern Japan region, before boarding a Self-Defense Forces helicopter to visit evacuees from the quake.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

