Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, delivers remarks as Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko listen during a memorial service for the war dead at Nippon Budokan martial arts hall Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Emperor expresses deep remorse; Abe vows never to repeat horrors of war

By Linda Sieg
TOKYO

Emperor Akihito, in his last appearance as reigning monarch at an annual ceremony marking Japan's World War II surrender, expressed "deep remorse" over the conflict, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed never to repeat the horrors of war.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abe sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, but did not visit in person out of apparent consideration for ties with Seoul and Beijing.

Past visits by Japanese leaders to Yasukuni have outraged China and South Korea because the shrine honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal, along with war dead.

China's relations with Japan have long been haunted by what Beijing sees as Tokyo's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two, although ties have thawed recently. Japan occupied Korea from 1910-1945 and bitter memories still rankle.

"Thinking of the peaceful times that have extended for many years after the war, reflecting on our past and with a feeling of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated," Akihito, wearing morning dress and accompanied by a kimono-clad Empress Michiko, said at the ceremony for war dead.

bereaved.jpg
Bereaved families offer a moment of silence to the war dead during a memorial service ceremony marking the the 73rd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II at Budokan Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Akihito, 84, who will abdicate next year, has carved out a role as a symbol of peace, democracy and reconciliation during his three decades on the throne, visiting wartime battlefields to pray for war dead of all nationalities.

His remarks on Wednesday echoed those he first spoke on the 70th anniversary of the war's end, in a subtle departure from previous comments that were seen by many liberals and moderate conservatives as a subtle rebuke to Abe. The prime minister has said future generations of Japanese should not have to keep apologising for the conflict.

On Wednesday, Abe vowed never to repeat the horrors of war.

"I will humbly face the past and resolutely uphold this promise," he said.

RTS1XE6Y.jpg
A Shinto priest accompanies Japanese lawmakers as they visit the Yasukuni shrine to pay respects to the country's war dead in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Separately, a group of about 50 conservative Japanese lawmakers including Shinjiro Koizumi, the popular son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, paid their respects at Yasukuni.

Ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masahiko Shibayama, who made the offering at Yasukuni on Abe's behalf, said the prime minister asked him to pray for the souls of the departed and that Abe regretted being unable to pay his respects in person.

Abe has only visited the shrine in person once since taking office in 2012. His December 2013 visit angered China and South Korea and prompted an expression of disappointment from ally the United States. Since then, he has sent offerings on Aug. 15 and Yasukuni's twice-yearly festivals.

Akihito's father, Emperor Hirohito, in whose name Japanese fought World War Two, stopped visiting Yasukuni after the wartime leaders were first honoured by the shrine in 1978, and Akihito does not pay his respects there.

RTS1XE8V.jpg
Men dressed as Japanese Imperial Army soldiers march in front of Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
What a contradiction in the photo montage.

The Emperor and Prime Minister trying to make some consoling words, with what appears to be an olive branch to other south east Asian nations, ruined by those right wing idiots prancing about in their imperial uniforms.

Those idiots should have been banned from marching about in those uniforms - the shrine is supposed to be about respecting the dead - not condoning war.

-2 ( +8 / -10 )

Too bad they made a mockery of the shrine and their words by half measures.

Take the vows to statues of the comfort women in Korea, to memorials of the fallen elsewhere. Join in recognition of history.

If you can't do that, then what do the words mean?

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

Abe vows never to repeat horrors of war

But, he refuses to join the UN anti-nuclear weapons pact. Hmmm?

-4 ( +7 / -11 )

Great words by the PM and Emperor, and good to see people and MPs honouring the heroic war dead at Yasukuni

-1 ( +8 / -9 )

Too bad Abe is not at all genuine, and instead wants to rebuild Japan's military. I wouldn't surprised if he has a costume like the louts in the third pic above and wishes he could march around Yasukuni with them.

Darmstadt: "Great words by the PM and Emperor, and good to see people and MPs honouring the heroic war dead at Yasukuni"

Including the war criminals enshrined there, who helped kill more than 10 million across Asia in Japan's reign of terror.

-1 ( +8 / -9 )

Actions matter. The Abe government in 2014 allowing the country's producers to export arms and military equipment makes a mockery of his vows.  

Japan is a full arms dealer now.

You can't vow to never repeat something and then sell the instruments that make that possible. No news about that anniversary. Do memorial attendees get shareholder updates on their arms sales? This is what would be called cognitive dissonance.  

You can't have both regret and arms sales

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Great words by the PM and Emperor, and good to see people and MPs honouring the heroic war dead at Yasukuni

Better to have no heroes and no wars, but heroes have been with us as long as the gods have. And war ...?

7 ( +7 / -0 )

It would be nice to have an end to the horrors of this PM's rule.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

This should be an opportunity to show a certain place some healing. A trip by the Emperor and PM to another country to do their bit. It would be difficult as dishonest parties would not want that healing to occur but healing must occur.

Abe must go to Nanjing

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Glad to see Japan working towards peace, unlike almost any other nation on Earth. By far the most peaceful country in the world at the moment, very well done

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Heartening to see so many turn out for this remembrance day and to pay their respects to the soldiers of the nation

3 ( +3 / -0 )

