Emperor, other members of imperial family greet public

Emperor Naruhito, second from right, waves with Empress Masako, right, Empress Emerita Michiko and Emperor Emeritus Akihito to well-wishers from the balcony during a public appearance with other members of imperial family at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

Emperor Naruhito offered greetings on Thursday in his first New Year's address since taking the throne, expressing hope for a "peaceful" year without natural disasters in Japan and for the happiness of people around the world.

Accompanied by his wife Empress Masako and other members of the imperial family, the 59-year-old, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 following his father's abdication, waved to thousands of well-wishers from behind the windows of a balcony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Well-wishers wave to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

"I hope this year will be a peaceful and good year without natural disasters," the emperor said, expressing sympathy for those hit by flooding and powerful typhoons in 2019.

"At the beginning of the year, I wish for the happiness of people in our country and the world," he said.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko joined them to greet New Year well-wishers, making their first public appearance with the emperor since last year's imperial succession.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko wave to well-wishers. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A total of five greeting sessions were due to take place Thursday -- three in the morning and two in the afternoon. The former emperor was scheduled to appear only in the morning sessions.

The 86-year-old became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in about two centuries on April 30 after indicating in 2016 his wish to retire, citing his concern that he might not be able to fulfill his official duties due to his advancing age.

One year ago, he offered greetings to about 154,000 well-wishers, the largest number of visitors to the palace for his New Year address since he ascended the throne in 1989.

