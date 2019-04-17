Emperor pays last homage at Shinto holy site before April 30 abdication

Emperor Akihito, flanked by Imperial Household Agency officials carrying two of the so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan, walks from the main sanctuary at Ise Jingu shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday.

Emperor Akihito, along with Empress Michiko, on Thursday viisted the Ise Grand Shrine, the holiest site in Japan's Shinto religion, as part of a series of rituals for his abdication this month.

This is their last trip as emperor and empress to the shrine in Mie Prefecture, dedicated to sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, mythical ancestress of the emperor.

Empress Michiko walks toward the main sanctuary at Ise Jingu shrine on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The royal couple are traveling with a legendary sword and a jewel, encased in black boxes and carried by chamberlains. The two items, together with an ancient mirror, are known as the Three Sacred Treasures of Japan and symbols of the imperial throne.

Akihito, 85, will step down on April 30, the first abdication of a sitting Japanese emperor in two centuries, and will be succeeded the next day by his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59.

