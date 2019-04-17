Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Akihito, flanked by Imperial Household Agency officials carrying two of the so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan, walks from the main sanctuary at Ise Jingu shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Emperor pays last homage at Shinto holy site before April 30 abdication

11 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Akihito, along with Empress Michiko, on Thursday viisted the Ise Grand Shrine, the holiest site in Japan's Shinto religion, as part of a series of rituals for his abdication this month.

This is their last trip as emperor and empress to the shrine in Mie Prefecture, dedicated to sun goddess Amaterasu Omikami, mythical ancestress of the emperor.

RTX6S76A.jpg
Empress Michiko walks toward the main sanctuary at Ise Jingu shrine on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The royal couple are traveling with a legendary sword and a jewel, encased in black boxes and carried by chamberlains. The two items, together with an ancient mirror, are known as the Three Sacred Treasures of Japan and symbols of the imperial throne.

Akihito, 85, will step down on April 30, the first abdication of a sitting Japanese emperor in two centuries, and will be succeeded the next day by his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59.

11 Comments
I wish them both a safe trip and hope the upcoming abdication doesn't take too much out of them!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Ah so that's whats inside the cases. I was wondering about that when I saw two people carrying big boxes behind them last night on TV.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Peeps, if yo have the chance, visit this area. History, food, friendly people. Been there many times.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That's a Toyota Century. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_Century

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Ooft that new Century looks so good (in an rich, ugly way - much like rolls royces and bentleys).

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The symbolizim is good as history shows again that there was an empress too

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Long Live Emperor of Japan, I cordially and respectfully THANK YOU for your great duty for Japan and world peace in your 30 years of Hei Sei (平成）period. I'm praying for your good heath continue in new era Reiwa(令和) too.天の陛下万歳、日本万歳。

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

mythical ancestress of the emperor. Mythical. Scared emblems that can not be seen by anybody. I have full respect for these people, they have lived their lives in circumstances that would drive most people to suicide. Yes tax payers prop up the IHA but the emperor had no choice for his life. He has had dignity and with the allowable show of individual gumption never put a foot wrong. Remember his plea to abdicate, well the head of the IHA was sacked for allowing that to happen. Replaced by a right wing cop. I have nothing but sorrow for their predicament based on a mythical notion.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think they need a new car and a new taylor.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So do the gods, reset their buttons? Is there a meeting about this? I'd like to know? Secret rituals, secret things wrapped in cloth? Are we to be dictated to by myth or have we not evolved to the point of asking questions? Love them. Big kiss for suffering a life time, carry on apparently the myth was worth it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder if the three sacred Treasures are the real original ones or reproductions. Is there a website where they can be viewed?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

