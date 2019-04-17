Emperor performs ritual to report abdication to Shinto gods

Emperor Akihito prayed at a Japanese shrine Thursday in a ritual to report his upcoming abdication to the Shinto gods.
The 85-year-old emperor will retire on April 30 in the first abdication in 200 years and a rarity in Japan's ancient imperial history. Crown Prince Naruhito will succeed to the Chrysanthemum throne May 1.
Akihito performed the "Shinetsu no Gi" ritual at Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture as part of the succession process.
Akihito in a tuxedo headed into the shrine, with palace officials holding up two imperial treasures - sword and jewel. The third, a mirror, is kept at the shrine. The treasures were brought from the palace in Tokyo and traveled with the emperor. The regalia, or three treasures, will be handed to Naruhito after his succession.
His daughter and head shrine priest, Sayako Kuroda, also attended.
Ise Shrine was a center of Japan's wartime emperor worship that still attracts political and business leaders today.
Japanese emperors were once believed to be direct descendants of the sun goddess Amaterasu, who is enshrined at Ise and who sits at the top of "yaoyorozu," or 8 million gods of all things in Shinto. Rituals at Ise Shrine are intended for the imperial family, and the emperor was the head priest until 1945 while Shinto was the state religion and the emperor was said to be a living god.
Shinto, a religion perhaps as old as Japan itself, is a rich blend of folklore, reverence for all things natural and the Japanese nation.
Yubaru
I wish them both a safe trip and hope the upcoming abdication doesn't take too much out of them!
papigiulio
Ah so that's whats inside the cases. I was wondering about that when I saw two people carrying big boxes behind them last night on TV.
Goodlucktoyou
Peeps, if yo have the chance, visit this area. History, food, friendly people. Been there many times.
Laguna
That's a Toyota Century. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_Century
afanofjapan
Ooft that new Century looks so good (in an rich, ugly way - much like rolls royces and bentleys).
sf2k
The symbolizim is good as history shows again that there was an empress too
Roton Izawa
Long Live Emperor of Japan, I cordially and respectfully THANK YOU for your great duty for Japan and world peace in your 30 years of Hei Sei (平成）period. I'm praying for your good heath continue in new era Reiwa(令和) too.天の陛下万歳、日本万歳。
Cricky
mythical ancestress of the emperor. Mythical. Scared emblems that can not be seen by anybody. I have full respect for these people, they have lived their lives in circumstances that would drive most people to suicide. Yes tax payers prop up the IHA but the emperor had no choice for his life. He has had dignity and with the allowable show of individual gumption never put a foot wrong. Remember his plea to abdicate, well the head of the IHA was sacked for allowing that to happen. Replaced by a right wing cop. I have nothing but sorrow for their predicament based on a mythical notion.
NOBU.K
I greatry appreciate their efforts.
sensei258
I wonder if the three sacred Treasures are the real original ones or reproductions. Is there a website where they can be viewed?
socrateos
Here is a creative story based on Japanese myth about the Sacred Sword.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVIBcAc4kxo&t=19s
The sword was found inside the famous eight-headed giant serpent, Yamatanoorochi. Susanoo, the brother of the Sun-goddess Amaterasu, who fought the serpent to save a young lady found it and offered it to Amaterasu in heaven. The Ise shrine is the place where Amaterasu is enshrined.