Emperor thanks people for support during 30-year reign; urges Japan to open up to world

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his hands as he shouts "banzai" to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the emperor enthronement at the National Theatre in Tokyo on Sunday.

Emperor Akihito thanked the Japanese people Sunday for their support in carrying out his duties and expressed appreciation for their "strong wish for peace" that led the country to experience no war over the past 30 years under his reign.

"It was fortunate that I have been able to undertake duties with the help of people," the 85-year-old emperor said in a government-sponsored ceremony marking his reign held at the National Theatre of Japan in Tokyo before his abdication scheduled for April 30. About 1,100 people, including foreign ambassadors, attended the event.

He expressed gratitude to "the people, in whom I take pride and for whom I feel joy in being 'the symbol of the state' and the civilization of this country built over the long period."

Looking back at the Heisei era that began with his enthronement in 1989, the emperor noted "many unexpected difficulties" faced by Japan, including natural disasters and aging of the society, and said the island nation is expected to "further open up itself" in a globalized world and establish relations with other countries.

Describing his quest to fulfill the role as the symbol of the state defined by the postwar Constitution as "never-ending," the emperor, who does not have political power, expressed hope that his successors will pursue the desirable status and build on what he has achieved.

Referring to a series of disasters that struck Japan during his reign, he said, "Affected people who endured many hardships and those from other parts of Japan who stood by them and offered support in various ways have become an unforgettable memory for me."

The emperor also thanked foreign countries and international organizations for their support for Japan when the country was "in the middle of suffering and sorrow" due to the disasters.

At a ceremony on April 30 to mark his abdication, the emperor is scheduled to give a final speech to the public.

Before the emperor delivered the address, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the people will "never forget" how the imperial couple have "always stood by the people for 30 years."

Abe also said the couple's official visits to 35 countries since the emperor ascended the throne have strengthened friendly ties between Japan and those nations.

Fukushima Gov Masao Uchibori, whose northeastern prefecture was hit by a nuclear crisis in 2011, thanked the imperial couple for their encouraging messages and visits to the affected areas.

"The people of Fukushima were given the courage to move forward as they tried to recover from the globally unprecedented triple disaster of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis," Uchibori said.

At the ceremony, singer Daichi Miura from Okinawa performed a song in the style of the southern island, "Utagoe no Hibiki" (Resonance of Singing Voices), written by the emperor following his first visit to the prefecture in 1975 and composed by Empress Michiko.

Another song, "Omoigo" (Endearing Child), composed by the empress as a lullaby for Crown Prince Naruhito, was sung by soprano Yumiko Samejima.

Emperor Akihito ascended the throne on Jan 7, 1989, following the death of his father Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Prince Masako bow to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at a ceremony Sunday marking 30 years of the emperor's reign. Photo: KYODO

The emperor will become the first monarch to abdicate in about two centuries at the end of April and will be succeeded by his eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, on May 1. Earlier Sunday, the emperor received celebratory greetings at the Imperial Palace from the crown prince, Crown Princess Masako, Prince Fumihito and his wife Princess Kiko.

About 8,000 members of the public signed their names in registers to commemorate the emperor's 30-year reign at designated points in front of the Imperial Household Agency building in the Imperial Palace grounds.

The emperor expressed his desire to step down in a rare video message aired in August 2016, citing concern that he might not be able to fulfill his official duties due to his advanced age.

The Japanese Communist Party boycotted the ceremony, having previously not participated in events to mark the 10th and 20th years of the emperor's reign, citing concerns that the Abe government could "politically exploit" him.

About 150 people marched in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Sunday to express their opposition to the celebration, while rightist group members in support of the emperor tried to block them. No trouble occurred as police prevented the rightists from approaching the demonstrators.

"The imperial system symbolizes class discrimination. It's wrong to use taxpayers' money to celebrate (the emperor's reign)," said 71-year-old Yasukazu Amano, one of the demonstrators.

The ceremony was the first government-sponsored event to use a facial recognition system, which is aimed at saving time for entry procedures and beefing up antiterrorism measures. About 550 attendants and reporters covering the occasion were screened by the system.

No major problems were reported with use of the system, which can identify human faces in just about 10 seconds per person, according to officials in charge.

The government is planning to introduce the technology at a highlight enthronement event for the new emperor scheduled for Oct. 22, which will be attended by heads of many foreign states.

© KYODO