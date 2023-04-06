Emperor to visit Indonesia in June

Japan is arranging an official visit by Emperor Naruhito to Indonesia in the latter half of June, the top government spokesman said Thursday.

If realized, it will be the emperor's first official goodwill visit abroad since ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Empress Masako, who has long battled stress-induced illness, may accompany him, depending on her health condition, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The couple had been invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo when he and his wife visited the Imperial Palace in July last year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Indonesia chairs this year. ASEAN also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The couple's last overseas visit was to Britain in September last year to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Emperor Naruhito's parents, former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, had also visited Indonesia in 1991 as part of their first overseas tour following his enthronement a few years before.

