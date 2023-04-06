Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

Emperor to visit Indonesia in June

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is arranging an official visit by Emperor Naruhito to Indonesia in the latter half of June, the top government spokesman said Thursday.

If realized, it will be the emperor's first official goodwill visit abroad since ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Empress Masako, who has long battled stress-induced illness, may accompany him, depending on her health condition, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The couple had been invited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo when he and his wife visited the Imperial Palace in July last year.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which Indonesia chairs this year. ASEAN also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The couple's last overseas visit was to Britain in September last year to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Emperor Naruhito's parents, former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, had also visited Indonesia in 1991 as part of their first overseas tour following his enthronement a few years before.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel