Former Empress Michiko
national

Empress Emerita Michiko undergoes breast cancer surgery

TOKYO

Empress Emerita Michiko underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday, national broadcaster NHK said.

The four-hour procedure to remove cancerous tissue from the 84-year-old's left breast was completed successfully at the University of Tokyo Hospital, NHK said.

NHK said the country's Imperial Household Agency would make an official announcement later in the day.

According to the broadcaster, by around 2:30 p.m., Michiko had returned to her private room at the hospital following her surgery, which was performed under general anesthesia.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and the couple's daughter Sayako visited the hospital earlier on Sunday. Akihito was due to return later in the day.

Michiko was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in August.

