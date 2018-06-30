Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The launch was supposed to send the rocket carrying observational equipment to an altitude of over 100 kilometers. Photo: AFP
Entrepreneur's rocket explodes seconds after lift-off

TOKYO

A rocket developed by a maverick Japanese entrepreneur and convicted fraudster exploded shortly after liftoff Saturday, in a major blow to his bid to send Japan's first privately backed rocket into space.

Interstellar Technologies, founded by popular internet service provider Livedoor's creator Takafumi Horie, launched the unmanned rocket, MOMO-2, at around 5:30 a.m. from a test site in Taiki, southern Hokkaido.

But television footage showed the 10-meter-long rocket crashing back down to the launch pad seconds after liftoff and bursting into flames. No injuries were reported in the spectacular explosion.

The failure follows a previous setback in July last year, when engineers lost contact with a rocket about a minute after it launched.

Interstellar Technologies said it would continue its rocket development program after analysing the latest failure. Horie called it an unprecedented failure.

The Ferrari-driving Horie -- who helped drive Japan's shift to an information-based economy in the late 1990s and the early 2000s but later spent nearly two years in jail for accounting fraud -- founded Interstellar in 2013.

However, privately backed efforts to explore space from Japan have so far failed to compete with the government-run Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Sad to see that. Good luck next time around!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Really? A launch would also be unprecedented, surely...

Horie called it an unprecedented failure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Horie called it an unprecedented failure.

Did he really call it that? Lol. You don't normally call failures unprecedented and celebrate them as "the first failure its kind!"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Never mess with J-inc

0 ( +0 / -0 )

However, privately backed efforts to explore space from Japan have so far failed to compete with the government-run Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

What chance does a convicted fraudster have against an army of unconvicted fraudsters?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Horie called it an unprecedented failure.

He didn't say that because I watched the interview on the NHK app. He said rocket engines are complicated and every single part needs to be inspected and from this failure they can understand what happened and improve on the part which failed.

Many young boys watching the lunch had expressions of deep disappointment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

