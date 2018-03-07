Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken from a helicopter shows Mt Shinmoe erupting explosively on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Explosive eruptions continue at Kyushu volcano

TOKYO

Powerful eruptions at a volcano in Kyushu spewed ash thousands of meters into the air Wednesday, as authorities warned locals not to approach the mountain.

"The plume reached the height of 3,000 meters for the first time since April 3, 2011" following a total of 29 eruptions at Mt Shinmoe, Japan's weather agency said in a statement.

The volcano, which straddles Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, has been grumbling since last Thursday.

But on Wednesday and Tuesday, the volcano produced so-called "explosive" eruptions, which also feature air blasts.

Footage captured by the Meteorological Agency showed lava and thick gray smoke rising from the mountain around midnight Wednesday.

People were ordered to stay away from the volcano as major ash deposits spread from the crater, the agency said.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the volcanic activity.

Japan, with scores of active volcanoes, sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

