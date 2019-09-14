Father drowns while trying to save 6-year-old son

A 33-year-old man drowned after he jumped into a river to try and save his six-year-old son who had gotten into difficulties in Kihoku, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday at the Hiromi River. Sankei Shimbun reported that the man, Hideaki Miyasato had taken his wife and five children to the river for an afternoon of leisure.

When the six-year-old boy lost his footing near the edge of the river and fell in, Miyasato jumped in after him. However, a strong current carried him away. Another of his sons, aged 12, called 110 for help.

Miyasato was found downstream, floating on his back against a concrete floodgate. He was unconscious and taken to hospital where he died about three hours later.

The six-year-old boy who had fallen into the river made it back to the riverbank by himself and was uninjured, police said.

© Japan Today