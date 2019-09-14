Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Father drowns while trying to save 6-year-old son

2 Comments
EHIME

A 33-year-old man drowned after he jumped into a river to try and save his six-year-old son who had gotten into difficulties in Kihoku, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday at the Hiromi River. Sankei Shimbun reported that the man, Hideaki Miyasato had taken his wife and five children to the river for an afternoon of leisure.

When the six-year-old boy lost his footing near the edge of the river and fell in, Miyasato jumped in after him. However, a strong current carried him away. Another of his sons, aged 12, called 110 for help.

Miyasato was found downstream, floating on his back against a concrete floodgate. He was unconscious and taken to hospital where he died about three hours later.

The six-year-old boy who had fallen into the river made it back to the riverbank by himself and was uninjured, police said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

How many times have I read this !?

A falls into river / lake / sea

B dives in to save A.

B drowns & A survives

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't worry about the sea so much - it is forgiving. Rivers terrify me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel