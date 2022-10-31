Father of Japanese victim heads to S Korea to see his daughter's body

The father of Mei Tomikawa, one of the two Japanese victims of a deadly crush in Seoul, left for South Korea on Monday.
Ayumu Tomikawa, a member of a local assembly in Hokkaido, northern Japan, told reporters in front of his house in Nemuro he wants to see his 26-year-old daughter's body "as soon as possible."
The crush on Saturday night during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district, a popular nightlife district in Seoul, left 154 people dead and around 150 injured, South Korean authorities said.
According to her father, Mei had been studying Korean in Seoul since June. She had hoped to find a job related to both Japan and South Korea.
She was apparently enjoying her studies in South Korea and was making friends from other countries, her father said. He last communicated with his daughter around 7 p.m. Saturday when she said she was going out with a French friend.
She could not be reached by phone on Sunday morning and after several calls, a local police officer answered her phone and said it was found at the site of the crush.
Her father then contacted Japan's Foreign Ministry and sent a photo of his daughter. He was told around 5 p.m. Sunday by the ministry that a fingerprint of a victim of the crush matched that of his daughter.
"I had believed until the last minute that she was okay," the father said.
According to Mei's Japanese friend in Seoul, Mei traveled to South Korea to study Korean after graduating from a technical school and working for around five years in Japan.
"She said she wanted to stay in South Korea even after finishing studying Korean," the friend said.
Of the 154 victims, 26 were foreigners from 14 countries, including Iran, China, Russia and the United States, according to the South Korean government.
The other Japanese victim was an 18-year-old woman believed to have traveled to South Korea to study, according to a South Korean source.
In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Japanese government expresses heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the crush.
"The government will support as much as possible" the families of the two Japanese victims, the top government spokesman told a press conference.
The crush is the deadliest accident in South Korea since the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking disaster that killed more than 300 people, most of them high school students, according to local media.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife visited Monday an altar set up in Seoul as a mourning site for the victims' families and associates. A weeklong period of national mourning has been declared through Saturday.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo the same day called on the government to "thoroughly look into the cause of the accident and do its best to revise necessary policies so that such a tragedy will not recur," according to Yonhap news agency.© KYODO
Rodney
Headline should be more sensitive. “Killed” should be replaced with a more less violent word. It was a tragic event, with many families and friends affected, even in Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Norway who also lost young people.
Roy Sophveason
@Rodney,
What are you suggesting then? "They had a mild case of being trampled to death", followed by the question whether they died from the stampede or with the stampede?
commanteer
This is how news works. This is a Japanese site, so naturally emphasizes Japanese victims. The Australian site I just read emphasized the one Australian victim, with no mention of those from Japan. For better or worse, people are generally more interested when a fellow citizen is involved.
finally rich
It happens every other day during rush hour in Tokyo trains and I've witness myself a couple of times, one crazy guy starts shoving people for no reason when there was plenty of space, causing disturbance and anxiety in the whole carriage, everybody thinking a whole crowd was trying to get inside when in reality it was only this guy, it made me nauseous just by watching it from the platform.
wallace
Two America' died. About 26,000 Japanese live in Seoul. About 46,000 live in Korea.
Mr Kipling
I used to think the police at Shibuya were heavy handed spoilers of fun.
I have now reconsidered this opinion.
Erik Morales
Japanese people, Korea is a much more violent/risky country. Travel at your own risk.
rainyday
That is painful to read. My own sister died young and I remember my Dad wanting to spend some last moments alone with her body before she was cremated, just to spend a few last minutes on Earth before she was gone forever. The pain of being a parent mourning your lost child is just unimaginable. With so many young victims there are a lot of grieving parents out there right now. So horrible.
jansob1
One of my students from Itaewon says they usually block streets near that alley during big events so it’s harder for so many people to get in at once…who dropped the ball?
Legrande
It happens every other day during rush hour in Tokyo trains and I've witness myself a couple of times, one crazy guy starts shoving people for no reason when there was plenty of space, causing disturbance and anxiety in the whole carriage, everybody thinking a whole crowd was trying to get inside when in reality it was only this guy, it made me nauseous just by watching it from the platform.
Yes exactly, on the Yamanote during morning rush hour I have had the sensation of being crushed alive.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
South Korea is not Japan.
Might look like it from Korean media, but Japan is safer, better, cleaner, people are nicer and friendlier.
Koreans say Japanese fake been nice, not real, just a show.... How about you copy that part then. if it's easy and just a show, You do it too then!
jadefeldtophelia
Such a tragic loss of so many young people who were just out hoping to celebrate. My deepest commiserations go to all the families who have suffered for the loss of their child.
MilesTeg
It's cleaner for sure.
Korea isn't pacifist but neither is Japan. An ex-PM was assassinated. A local cult killed and injured many with a chemical attack. There are violent incidents reported on this site daily. Nicer and friendlier is completely a matter of opinion.
Nicer, friendlier, and better have nothing to do with this tragedy and is just your racism on display.