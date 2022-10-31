Father of Japanese victim heads to S Korea to see his daughter's body

A woman weeps after praying for the victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a joint memorial altar for victims at Seoul Square on Monday.

The father of Mei Tomikawa, one of the two Japanese victims of a deadly crush in Seoul, left for South Korea on Monday.

Ayumu Tomikawa, a member of a local assembly in Hokkaido, northern Japan, told reporters in front of his house in Nemuro he wants to see his 26-year-old daughter's body "as soon as possible."

The crush on Saturday night during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district, a popular nightlife district in Seoul, left 154 people dead and around 150 injured, South Korean authorities said.

According to her father, Mei had been studying Korean in Seoul since June. She had hoped to find a job related to both Japan and South Korea.

She was apparently enjoying her studies in South Korea and was making friends from other countries, her father said. He last communicated with his daughter around 7 p.m. Saturday when she said she was going out with a French friend.

She could not be reached by phone on Sunday morning and after several calls, a local police officer answered her phone and said it was found at the site of the crush.

Her father then contacted Japan's Foreign Ministry and sent a photo of his daughter. He was told around 5 p.m. Sunday by the ministry that a fingerprint of a victim of the crush matched that of his daughter.

"I had believed until the last minute that she was okay," the father said.

According to Mei's Japanese friend in Seoul, Mei traveled to South Korea to study Korean after graduating from a technical school and working for around five years in Japan.

"She said she wanted to stay in South Korea even after finishing studying Korean," the friend said.

Of the 154 victims, 26 were foreigners from 14 countries, including Iran, China, Russia and the United States, according to the South Korean government.

The other Japanese victim was an 18-year-old woman believed to have traveled to South Korea to study, according to a South Korean source.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Japanese government expresses heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the crush.

"The government will support as much as possible" the families of the two Japanese victims, the top government spokesman told a press conference.

The crush is the deadliest accident in South Korea since the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking disaster that killed more than 300 people, most of them high school students, according to local media.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife visited Monday an altar set up in Seoul as a mourning site for the victims' families and associates. A weeklong period of national mourning has been declared through Saturday.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo the same day called on the government to "thoroughly look into the cause of the accident and do its best to revise necessary policies so that such a tragedy will not recur," according to Yonhap news agency.

