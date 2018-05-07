Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Search continues for father, son missing on Niigata mountain since Saturday

NIIGATA

Local authorities resumed their search Tuesday for a 37-year-old man and his 6-year-old son who went missing while hiking on a Niigata Prefecture mountain two days ago.

Koya Shibuya and his son Sora have not been heard from since telling their family by mobile phone on Sunday morning that they were beginning their descent of the mountain, now thought to be Mt Matsudaira, with family members reporting them missing later in the day, the police said.

According to police, Shibuya called his father on Saturday evening to say that he and his son would sleep on the mountain as they were lost. Police and rescue workers started the search on Monday in rainy, low-visibility conditions but did not locate the pair before suspending the effort in the evening.

The police initially believed that the father and son planned to tackle two mountains, both about 500 meters high. But a note was found later at the foot of Mt. Matsudaira indicating they intended to head to the top of the 954-meter mountain.

A pair of casually-outfitted hikers was reportedly seen on a Mt Matsudaira trail, prompting police and rescue workers to extend the search area.

