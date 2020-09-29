Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fewer infections lead Japan to study relaxing rules on eating in cinemas

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will consider easing a rule on eating at movie theaters, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Monday, in an additional relaxation amid a recent decline in the number of novel coronavirus infections.

While movie theaters in Japan have been allowed to sell all their seats since Sept 19, eating is only allowed if audiences are limited to 50 percent of auditorium capacity to prevent infection.

Movie theater operators had asked the government to ease the restriction, Nishimura, who is in charge of responding to the pandemic, told a press conference.

While the government has determined that it is safe to consume beverages in movie theaters, Nishimura said people need to take off face masks for longer periods to eat.

He added the government will make a decision based on scientific data to determine whether it is safe to relax the rule.

The move comes as Tokyo confirmed 78 new infections, down from 144 on Sunday and 270 on Saturday. The capital is the hardest-hit area among the country's 47 prefectures and reported 59 cases -- its lowest daily figure in about three months -- last Wednesday.

On Monday, a total of 301 cases were reported nationwide, bringing the cumulative total to 83,214.

While the number of infections in the country has been on a downward trend since mid-August, an advisory group for the health ministry warned last week that the pace of decline has been slowing recently.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good move, let's get back to normal, but can we please open up the borders without the mandatory 14 day quarantine

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo