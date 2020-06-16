Fire breaks out on cruise ship docked in Yokohama

Black smoke rises from the Japanese cruise ship Asuka II docked in Yokohama Port on Tuesday.

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from Asuka II, a cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port as crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel battled to control it.

Kyodo News reported that Nippon Yusen KK, parent company of the cruise ship's operator, said the fire broke out on the top floor used to store materials. The coast guard reported no injuries.

The Asuka II is one of Japan's largest cruise ships.

No passengers were on the ship, Nippon Yusen said. The company said 153 crew members were on board for essential duty and were fighting the fire.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port since early April after returning from Singapore where it had undergone maintenance.

Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.

