Fire breaks out on cruise ship docked in Yokohama

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from Asuka II, a cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port as crew members and dozens of firefighters and coast guard personnel battled to control it.
Kyodo News reported that Nippon Yusen KK, parent company of the cruise ship's operator, said the fire broke out on the top floor used to store materials. The coast guard reported no injuries.
The Asuka II is one of Japan's largest cruise ships.
No passengers were on the ship, Nippon Yusen said. The company said 153 crew members were on board for essential duty and were fighting the fire.
The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port since early April after returning from Singapore where it had undergone maintenance.
Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
4 Comments
Goodlucktoyou
Feel sorry for the insurance fraud investigator who has to enter contaminated ghost ships.
rainyday
Talk about a bad year for cruise ships docked in Yokohama.
smithinjapan
Japan has a bad history with cruise ships, especially of late. What was that one a few years back that burned just before being completed because some shmoe was having a smoke break near flammable chemicals? Wasn't it supposed to be the biggest cruise ship in the world?
Bugle Boy of Company B
Black smoke means they have decided on a new captain right?