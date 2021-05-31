Fire departments study discuss how paramedics can speed up Japan's vaccine drive

As Japan prepares to allow paramedics to give COVID-19 vaccine shots to help accelerate the country's so-far sluggish rollout campaign, fire departments, which employ most holders of paramedic licenses, are discussing how to respond.

One proposal is that since Japan's medical system remains under severe strain, the some 12,000 "latent paramedics" working at fire departments -- those who possess licenses but are currently assigned to non-medical duties -- should be encouraged to step forward.

Japan launched its inoculation push in February for health care workers and later expanded it to people aged 65 or older.

But as Japan battles its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, it has so far administered at least one dose to only about 6 percent of its population of 126 million.

In an effort to speed things up, the government has already conditionally allowed trainee doctors and dentists to join qualified doctors and nurses in administering shots.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration is now hoping to draft in paramedics and clinical laboratory technicians, too, although Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said they should not join the inoculation effort at the expense of their normal duties.

Some 40,000 of the 64,000 certified paramedics in the country are employed by fire departments, with around 12,000 of them working in non-medical areas.

The Sakai City Fire Bureau in Osaka Prefecture, for instance, has around 200 certified paramedics, but roughly one-fourth of them are not involved in emergency services.

A 46-year-old male official with a paramedic's license who now belongs to the personnel section at the department was keen to be of use.

"It is our duty to help out as much as possible," he said.

But elsewhere, some paramedics were more cautious, saying that since giving injections is an unfamiliar task for them, the government needs to create an environment in which they can feel confident in joining the inoculation drive.

For instance, a 31-year-old male paramedic in Osaka Prefecture wants the government to determine "who would take responsibility in case of an accident."

At the same time, however, he hailed the move to get medical professionals other than doctors involved in vaccinations as foreign countries have done.

Tetsuji Suzuki, the chairman of the Japanese Paramedics Association, estimates that another pool of some 5,000 to 8,000 "latent paramedics" can be found among those with licenses who are not working for fire departments or hospitals.

In recent years, there has been a movement to deploy licensed paramedics to leisure facilities, but in reality, actually performing paramedic duties is limited to those in fire departments.

Suzuki, who is also a professor at Suzuka University of Medical Science, says the government needs to show flexibility and strong leadership and prepare training programs for "latent paramedics."

It would be a "waste of a treasure" and "society's loss" if those with licenses cannot respond to the current emergency, Suzuki said, urging the government to make all-out efforts to achieve this.

