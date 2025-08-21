 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fire on U.S. naval ship off Okinawa laves 2 sailors injured

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A fire broke out Wednesday on the USS New Orleans warship off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, leaving two sailors with minor injuries.

The fire on the amphibious transport dock ship has been extinguished and its cause is under investigation, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The fire on the 684-foot-long vessel lasted almost 12 hours, igniting as the USS New Orleans was in water near White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa.

Sailors on the ship got help fighting the fire from the crew of the USS San Diego, another warships that transports troops and aircraft, as well as the Japanese coast guard and military.

The Navy said its crew will stay aboard the ship. The USS New Orleans, which was commissioned in 2007, can hold up to 800 people.

It comes after another fire that burned for five days on the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego in July 2020. A sailor was charged and later acquitted of starting it.

A Navy report concluded that there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others involved. The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel