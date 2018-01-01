Fireworks, prayers ring in 2018 in Japan

Many Japanese celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog Sunday night in the traditional way of praying for peace and good fortune at neighborhood Shinto shrines, and eating New Year's food such as noodles, shrimp and sweet black beans.
There were fireworks festivals in other areas, including Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium-amusement park complex in Yokohama and Spaceworld in Kitakyushu, among others.
An estimated 67,000 people attended a countdown event at Tokyo's famous Shibuya scramble crossing, according to police, adding that there were no incidents.
Barbecued beef and octopus dumpling stalls were sold out at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple, where people took turns striking the giant bell 108 times at midnight, an annual practice repeated at other Buddhist temples throughout Japan.
North Korea's nuclear and missile programs cast a shadow over Japan's hopes for peace, said 33-year-old cab driver Masaru Eguchi, who was busy all night shuttling shrine visitors.
"The world situation has grown so complex," Eguchi said, adding that he also worried about possible terrorism targeting Japan. "I feel this very abstracted sense of uncertainty, although I really have no idea what might happen.
runner3
Happy New Year Japan! Shibuya is on my list for New Years for next year.
puregaijin
Happy new year to all!! Wish I knew about the fireworks, would’ve given that a go. Jaa... next year ne.
Tamarama
I notice the news this morning was repeatedly showing footage of drunk foreigners climbing trees and dancing (heaven forbid!) at Shibuya.
Lots of furrowed brows and sharp intakes of breath from the panel.
DaDude
Happy New Years!
Tokyo-Engr
Actually made it until midnight to see the ringing of 108 bells. Happy New Year to all and let's hope 2018 is a good year for humanity!
yoshisan88
Happy new year to all JT readers! Wherever you are may 2018 be a good year to your all!