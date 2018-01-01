Fireworks, prayers ring in 2018 in Japan

Thousands of people celebrate the new year at Shibuya's scramble crossing in Tokyo on Sunday night.

Many Japanese celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog Sunday night in the traditional way of praying for peace and good fortune at neighborhood Shinto shrines, and eating New Year's food such as noodles, shrimp and sweet black beans.

Visitors watch the fireworks display during a New Year celebration event at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium-amusement park complex in Yokohama, early Monday. Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi

There were fireworks festivals in other areas, including Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium-amusement park complex in Yokohama and Spaceworld in Kitakyushu, among others.

An estimated 67,000 people attended a countdown event at Tokyo's famous Shibuya scramble crossing, according to police, adding that there were no incidents.

Barbecued beef and octopus dumpling stalls were sold out at Tokyo's Zojoji Temple, where people took turns striking the giant bell 108 times at midnight, an annual practice repeated at other Buddhist temples throughout Japan.

North Korea's nuclear and missile programs cast a shadow over Japan's hopes for peace, said 33-year-old cab driver Masaru Eguchi, who was busy all night shuttling shrine visitors.

"The world situation has grown so complex," Eguchi said, adding that he also worried about possible terrorism targeting Japan. "I feel this very abstracted sense of uncertainty, although I really have no idea what might happen.

