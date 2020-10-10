Fishermen oppose release of Fukushima water into ocean

Japanese fish industry representatives are urging the government not to allow the release at sea of tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it would undo years of work to restore their reputation.
Tokyo Electric has collected more than a million tons of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The water is stored in huge tanks that crowd the site and it says it will run out of storage room by 2022.
"We are against a release of contaminated water to the ocean as it could have a catastrophic impact on the future of Japan's fishing industry," Hiroshi Kishi, president of JF Zengyoren, told a meeting with government officials.
JF Zengyoren is a nationwide federation of Japan's fisheries cooperatives.
Early this year, a panel of experts advising Japan's government on the disposal of radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima plant, recommended releasing it into the ocean.
Japan's industry ministry, which has been hearing views since April, invited fishery representatives to a seventh round of such hearings.
"We vigorously oppose a release of contaminated water into the ocean as it will clearly cause reputational damage," said Toshihito Ono, the head of fish wholesalers and processors in Fukushima prefecture.
Any release could prompt other countries to reinforce restrictions on imports of Japanese fishery products, reversing a recent trend toward easing, JF Zengyoren's Kishi said.
Both representatives did not put forward alternatives, but Kishi asked the government to consider further and get as much information as possible before making its decision.
Kiyoshi Ejima, state minister of economy, trade and industry, said the government would take their views into account and make a responsible decision.
"We need to make a decision as soon as possible since this is a top priority issue," he told reporters after the meeting, but gave no timeframe.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Do the hustle
I don’t think anybody would support the release of the highly radioactive water from Fukushima into the pacific, except the Japanese government and TEPCO, of course.
thepersoniamnow
Is the water actually safe to be released? I wouldn’t eat or drink anything from Fukushima as it is anyways
albaleo
But what about releasing mildly radioactive water which is what is proposed and is often released by nuclear power plants around the world.
Oxycodin
i think the seafood in Japan has been radioactive since 2011. Eat lot of fish in Japan could cause cancer. Tepco Is in a Long haul with meltdowns cleanups
Cogito Ergo Sum
They Will. Why ? The J- gov under the guise of the World Bank gave money to " develop" fishing and peripheral industries in " 3rd" world countries, while deploying associate industrial scale fishing vessels to fish in the said countries' waters, hauling massive quantities of fish but leave behind 30% for local consumption. Having no alternative for disposal of the Nuke waste. I think they did this knowing sooner or later they will have to dump it in their waters and use the money from "3rd" worlders fish to pay up, compensate and assuage their own fishermen. Clever.
Hideomi Kuze
Area where had most used electric power from Fukushima nuclear plants is Tokyo.
A certain fisherman says ”if insistence that ’contaminated water is safe’ is true, please drain it to Tokyo bay”.
Japan's authorities emphasizes safety of contaminated water but they try to drain it at only Fukushima.
noriahojanen
They are concerned only about reputation (damage), not about risk scientifically assessed. The water will be sufficiently diluted before release, which is done normally and regularly by any active nuclear power plants around the world.
The storage water, whose occupancy rate is soon reaching a critical level, is more risky in facing various natural disasters and other contingencies such as crimes.
Northernlife
Lots of golf hostess bars brown envelopes and it will be released into the Ocean. Why because thats the way things roll here in Jland...